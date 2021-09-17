Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a game that houses a gigantic number of fighters, not only from Nintendo, but from different companies. Thus, it is not a surprise that many people want to see their favorite characters in this title. One of those who has attracted the most attention lately is Travis Touchdown from No more heroes.

In a recent interview with Nintendo Life, Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51, was questioned about the possibility of seeing Travis in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Although this character is not that memorable, the creator of the series believes that in a future installment we could see Touchdown fight with Mario and company. This was what he commented:

“Look, the one who makes Super Smash Bros. is Masahiro Sakurai, he’s a friend of mine. I think he’s someone who likes and really understands video games. I think he understands the nuances of No More Heroes and Travis Touchdown as a character. You have now finished No More Heroes 3. So to keep it simple, I think it would be possible for Travis to appear in Smash Bros. If he does, I suppose it will be for the next version, but it is definitely a possibility, since Sakurai loves video games and the character. “

let’s remember that Travis Touchdown already has a Mii outfit available at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a couple of days ago some spirits arrived in commemoration of the launch of No More Heroes 3. On related topics, here you can check out our review of the latest installment in the series.

Via: Nintendo Life