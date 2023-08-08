Rome – If Hip Hop wanted to celebrate 50 years, yesterday evening with a worldwide live streaming Travis Scott exalted the revolutionary scope of this genre from the Circus Maximus. And he did it by hosting, first of all, Kanye West. Which is like saying two Premier League finals at the same time. Scott, a Texan, had already performed in Italy, at the La Maura racetrack in Milan, in front of 80,000 people. Surprisingly, in a sprint to purchase tickets that lasted very little, he then chose Rome, the eternal city, but in this case the homeland of the gladiators, to present the new album “Utopia”.

The response of the public, beyond 50 thousand people, armored streets, super controlled accesses, she was enthusiastic. And we must add the announcement, a few hours before the start, of the live streaming on her site. Cost fifteen euros, which would have made some fans protest. But the Scott effect was to overwhelm, as always, the event that he himself had created.

It must be said, and last night everything went in the expected direction, that a concert of Texan rapper it is an unknown factor in terms of the atmosphere that is created, but also a sparkling response of this language-mantra-philosophy called hip hop, then subdivided into rap, trap and other acronyms, in the passing times. Scott is athletic, he doesn’t leave out any kind of provocation, even if he doesn’t need the usual invectives that have become the script of practically fifty years of literature and music.

The Circus Maximus so fiery, also due to a precise choreographic choice by Scott, had already been seen. But it was the moments of quiet, rare and opportune, that made us reflect on the very clear, almost irreducible distances between foreigners, especially Americans and Italians. It’s not even a matter of social and musical latitude. Scott, but also Kanye West or Eminem, Dr Dre or Snoop Dogg and Drake, to draw a line, a route, have a trade, a skill in managing the sense of words, the mixture between literary sense and music that, frankly, we have. The rapper, among other things, is well aware of where he would have performed, he would be missed, and he reached the Circus Maximus standing on the roof of a voluminous van. It seemed like a bluster, but instead the show has fulfilled or exhausted the urgent requests of those who wanted to know only one thing: why is everyone afraid of Travis Scott but run to see him? Simply because he is a champion.