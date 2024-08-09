American rapper Travis Scott was arrested on Friday in a luxury hotel in Paris for a fight, the French capital’s public prosecutor’s office said.

“Police were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security guard. The latter intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard,” authorities said.

“The first division of the Judicial Police is in charge of the investigation,” added the Paris prosecutor’s office.

It was not immediately confirmed whether the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated artist remains in custody.

Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk.

Videos of the moment he was arrested in the evening were circulated on social media. He was seen with his hands handcuffed and was put in the back of a patrol car.

The rapper was at the Bercy-Arena yesterday to watch the semi-finals of the men’s Olympic basketball tournament between the United States and Serbia, where the “Dream Team” won.

She then posted pictures of herself in a nightclub on her Instagram account, which has 57 million followers.

The rapper rose to prominence in 2015 with his debut album, Rodeo. He then became a household name with four more works, including Astroworld (2018).

Born in Houston, his name is Jacques Bermon Webster II. He has two children with his former partner, the ‘influencer’ Kylie Jenner.

He has already had some legal problems in the United States.

In June, he was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, for disorderly conduct after drinking. This time, he was charged with trespassing after an altercation on a yacht.