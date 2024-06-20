The American rapper and record producer Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami, Floridaon charges of disorderly drunkenness and trespassing. The 33-year-old, also known as La Flame or Cactus Jack, was arrested at 04:35 local time. The Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections website reports that he was arrested under his real name, Jacques Bermon Webster.

Local broadcaster WSNV-7 reported that the arrest was linked to a disturbance on a rental boat at the Miami Beach marina.

Travis Scott is a Grammy Award nominee and arguably one of the best-known hip-hop artists in the world. In 2021, ten fans died in a crowd at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. He has not faced criminal charges for their deaths, but is still embroiled in civil lawsuits in which he claims the organizers are to blame.