Nearly a week after his arrest for trespassing into North Korea in a Cold War-esque episode, there are more questions than answers in the case of American Travis King, a private second class whose fate is now in the hands of one of the world’s most secretive and ruthless regimes.

The most pressing unknowns are: where the Pyongyang authorities have detained him, who arrested him last Tuesday after crossing the Military Demarcation Line of the border that has separated the two Koreas since 1953 and, above all, what they plan to do with him. Although the question that entertains the talks in Washington is what could have led King to go to the other side. Did he cross with the intention of deserting to avoid punishment? Was it a joke that got out of hand? Or, letting the imagination fly even more: Is there not behind all this a bungled intelligence plan that went completely wrong?

The pieces of the puzzle that it has been possible to put together these days, based on the investigations by the US media and the scant official information available, yield the bizarre story of a poor devil who has put himself in a phenomenal problem and US diplomacy, which does not maintain relations with Pyongyang, in a troublesome predicament. It is also one of the worst possible moments, against the background of the recent deployment of a US nuclear submarine in South Korea and with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, tightening the rope with the countries around him through bellicose rhetoric and continuous provocations with ballistic missile launch tests, several just this week.

King enlisted in the military in January 2021. He was stationed in South Korea. It is not known exactly when he arrived in the Asian country, where the United States maintains, 70 years after the end of the war, a deployment of 28,500 soldiers. It does seem proven that he rotated through various units: from the Sixth Squad to the First Armored Division from Fort Bliss. It was planned that he would have landed at that Texan base last Tuesday, when he decided to become the first soldier from his country to go to North Korea since 1982. His superiors sent him back home for disciplinary reasons: King had been involved in an altercation last October. He was found guilty of two counts of assault and fined by a South Korean court for, among other things, damaging a police car, according to Reuters. He spent 50 days in detention by local authorities, who released him on July 10.

US soldier Travis King. SOCIAL MEDIA (VIA REUTERS)

The agents escorted him to the airport seven days later, but only to passport control, as they were not authorized to take him with him. In the United States, a sanction was waiting for him, nothing serious, and the boy had communicated in the previous days with his mother, Claudine Gates, to tell her, according to what she told the ABC television network, to be “calm”, that soon they would see each other again. “I can’t imagine why Travis decided to do something like this,” Gates stated.

It is not clear to her or to anyone. The fact is that the soldier then decided to leave the boarding area of ​​the Seoul airport and join a tour of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ, its acronym in English), established by the armistice that “suspended” the war and is known as the town of Panmunjom, a key point of the infamous 240-kilometer border at the height of the 38th parallel where there is no barbed wire and everything is not infested with mines. It is also the only place where contacts, public or secret, between the two Koreas are authorized.

This is a visit that tens of thousands of tourists make every year (up to 100,000 before the pandemic), always under an organized regime and with prior authorization, which adds another enigma to the case: why didn’t the alarms go off when checking King’s passport?

“The most dangerous place in the world”

That morning, he was part of a group of 43 people from around the world who heard the stories that every visitor is told: that Bill Clinton called this site “the most dangerous place on earth,” that the prisoner exchanges on the Bridge of No Return stopped in 1968, and that there is yet another event involving American soldiers, the “axe incident,” which refers to that day in the summer of 1976 when Arthur Bonifas and Mark Barrett They were assassinated by North Korean soldiers with the axes with which they were preparing to cut down a poplar tree that prevented the view of a command post and that Supreme Leader Kim Il-sung had supposedly planted himself. As a result of these murders, journalists Sara Romero and Macarena Vidal Liy explain in the book The happiest country in the world. North Korea under the iron fist of Kim Jong-un (Peninsula, 2022), the “United Nations Command, which ensures security on the border, demanded that the demarcation line be respected and clearly marked. In just 72 hours, North Korean soldiers built another bridge and left the one of no return useless.”

Another classic of these tours are the warnings when arriving at the blue booth area, where meetings like the one former President Donald Trump had with Kim Jong-un in 2019 are held. Surveillance from the other side is constant, they tell one, and any imprudence can be fatal. That’s where King, according to witnesses, who didn’t know the guy in jeans and a T-shirt was a soldier, started running north. One of the tourists who accompanied him, the New Zealander Sarah Leslie, told a television in her country: “I thought it was a joke, certainly stupid, maybe for TikTok. Until I heard one of the soldiers yell, ‘Get that guy!’

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Panmunjom on June 30, 2019. KCNA KCNA (Reuters)

No American, detainee or defector, had ever crossed into North Korea at that location before. And that in the Joint Security Area (JSA) it is enough to jump a small line of bricks to pass, as Trump did when he became the first US president to set foot on the ground of one of the most terrifying dictatorships on the planet. The incident has opened the debate on the security measures in that hot spot.

King’s case is added to that of compatriots like Bruce Byron Lowrance, who crossed from China and was held for a month in 2018, before being released, or that of Otto Warmbier, certainly more tragic. He agreed as a tourist in 2016 and was accused of trying to take a communist propaganda poster as a souvenir. He received 15 years in jail, but he returned to the United States at 17 months in a coma after, according to US authorities, he was beaten by authorities in Pyongyang. He died shortly after returning home.

To find a military precedent, one must go back to Joseph White’s desertion in 1982 (he died three years later as a consequence, supposedly, of a swimming accident). Although the most famous case was that of Charles Jenkins, who defected from his post in South Korea in 1965 to avoid being sent to Vietnam. He was allowed to leave the country in 2004. He died in Japan in 2017. The following year, Pyongyang released the last three known US detainees as part of a threatened thaw that went unsuccessful.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed “concern” at a news conference Tuesday about King’s fate. “We are very aware of this matter,” he added. He also said that the United States had tried to communicate with North Korean authorities. The United Nations Command has established telephone contact with the soldiers on the other side, according to Reuters. To the unanswered questions about Private King’s case must be added this one: how does Pyongyang plan to use this unexpected ace up its sleeve in its endless tug-of-war with the West? So far, true to his legendary secrecy, North Korea has not reacted publicly to the incident.

