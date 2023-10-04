In an ocean of celebrity divorces, the story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is an island of calm and fun. Their relationship, as popular and public as it is absolutely private and with hardly any details, has been placed in the media spotlight of the American press, and not only of gossip magazines. The most serious media gloss the details of a fall romance that fills hours of television and social networks. But maybe it’s filling up too many hours. Or that’s what one of its protagonists thinks. Because Kelce, star of the American Football League and his team, the Kansas Chiefs, has very politely said that perhaps the time has come to hit the brakes.

Rumors and comments about their relationship have been swirling for weeks, but it was not until September 24 when everything took shape. Then, Swift went to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she watched Kelce’s game from a box with her mother and the player’s family. Afterwards, they left the stadium together in his electric Chevrolet Chevelle. Swift became the protagonist of the broadcast throughout Sunday night, and even the NFL, the American professional football league, changed its Twitter profile (now X) and posted a photo of the singer, in addition to calling itself “ Taylor’s Version”, that is, Taylor’s version, a tagline that the artist adds to all the songs she recovers (after having lost them at the hands of her former manager) and re-records.

The scheme was repeated this past Sunday, October 1, when Swift went to the Jets stadium in New York to watch the game in which Kelce was present. At MetLife Stadium, the one from Pennsylvania was accompanied by a good gang of famous friends: the couple formed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the actor Hugh Jackman, the actress Sophie Turner (recently separated from Joe Jonas, Swift’s ex-partner for years, and to whom the singer is now lending a house in New York to live with her two daughters during the resolution of her divorce) and the singer Sabrina Carpenter, among others. That Sunday, there were even ads during the game that referenced Swift, and her song Welcome to New York (that is to say, Welcome to New Yorkin reference to the city where the match took place) sounded on more than one occasion.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan holds up a sign in support of Travis Kelce and alluding to his relationship with Taylor Swift, on September 24. Cooper Neill (Getty Images)

Again, the cameras constantly focused on Swift, 33, who became another star of the party. In each touchdown of Kelce, the images kept coming back to her. According to NFL data, this has been the most watched game of the year, with 27 million viewers and only behind the league final, the Super Bowl game in February (where the Kansas Chiefs with Travis Kelce precisely won ). And although both of them carry it naturally, without confirming, denying or even talking about the matter, Kelce (who turns 34 on Thursday) has raised his voice about it. The athlete has a podcast called New Heights along with his older brother Jason (35), also a professional American football player, in his case with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In this week’s episode, Jason directly asks Travis about the issue of Swift becoming the star of the streams. “Let’s be direct: is the NFL going overboard?” asks the oldest. “Leave your feelings for Taylor out,” he tells him, which causes the youngest to laugh, which he later, more seriously, admits. “I think it’s fun when they show who’s in the game. I think it gives it a little more atmosphere, brings a little more to what you’re seeing. But at the same time…”, Travis leaves in the air, and it is Jason who completes the sentence: “They are going too far.” And indeed Travis agrees. “They are going a little overboard, it is clear, especially given my situation. I guess they just want to have fun with it all.”

Later the pair of brothers return to the topic, and Travis brings up that celebrities “are not there to be on TV.” “Because you never know if you’re going to catch them taking a huge bite of a hamburger and look like an idiot, I don’t know if you understand what I mean, there are certain things… You don’t want to be on TV all the time.” “The NFL doesn’t usually bring celebrities to games,” Jason admits. “Basketball has tried it, they are on one side of the court, they are taken out a couple of times and they return to the game. The NFL is like, ‘Look at all these A-list celebrities at our game! Let them see each other, let them see each other!’ Dude, take them out once, give them a little cut, but you can’t go overboard like that.”

The media romance between Swift, absolute queen of the charts this summer, thanks in large part to her successful tour The Eras Tour —that together with Renaissance Tour of Beyoncé is helping to revitalize the American economy—and the American football star is not even confirmed by his protagonists. According to the American press, both are happy with this budding relationship, they talk daily on the phone and want to see each other frequently, but without pressure or rush. Normal for two thirty-somethings who are starting to date and have busy schedules and long-distance lives. After a very discreet six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn that ended in April, Swift does not want to hide. The television cameras are not going to allow it either, especially if there is a touchdown to celebrate.