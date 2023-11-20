The unofficial story of the romance of the season, the one known until now, sounded like something out of a movie: Travis Kelce liked Taylor Swift and when last July she went to sing at the Arrowhead stadium, where he plays with the Kansas City Chiefs, wanted to give her one of the bracelets that the singer’s followers make for her concerts. The bracelet, instead of a song title, had her phone number on it. But she failed in the attempt: she is very reserved after her shows and he remained composed and without giving her the bracelet. However, the story reached Swift, who was amused by the anecdote, and she decided to meet the American football player. Now, about four months later, they have become the couple of the season. And it has also now become known that history was not exactly like that.

Because Travis Kelce, 34, has given a long interview in the The Wall Street Journal —occupies the cover of their December/January magazine, which will go on sale next December 9—, in which he talks openly about the singer, their relationship, how they met and how they are at the moment. Written by JR Moehringer, author of the memoirs of tennis player Andre Agassi and, more recently, Henry of England, Kelce opens up candidly about her high-profile affair. While Swift and her entourage are extremely secretive about her private life – she has not given interviews for years – Kelce has taken advantage of this moment of popularity to sit in front of the cameras and chat calmly, and with the same naturalness with which she does it in front of the microphones of your podcast weeklyNew Heights, which he has with his brother, fellow American football player Jason Kelce. A long talk in which he states that he is a shy man, of few words. “But being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, is something that makes your head explode. “I learn every day,” he says.

“There were definitely some of his acquaintances who knew who I was. Someone on his side asked him, ‘Hey, did you know he was coming?’ I had someone who played Cupid for me,” the athlete tells the publication about what that first contact was like in the month of July. Even the family of the artist, 33, lent her a hand to find her. “I think that [Swift] “He’s going to hate me for saying this… but when he arrived at Arrowhead they gave him the big locker room as a dressing room, and his little cousins ​​took photos in front of my locker,” Kelce admits. The singer herself told him all of this later, because she was the one who contacted the player directly. In fact, one day he found that the artist had sent him a text message. And it had all been thanks to that “Cupid”, as he calls that person, a woman: “She told me exactly how everything had happened and she told me that she had been lucky to get in touch with him. [con Swift]”.

When the singer from Pennsylvania was seen at a Kelce game on September 24, some thought it was their first meeting. But not. The couple met in person in New York after “talking for a while,” he says. “I knew we could have a nice dinner and a conversation, and whatever came from that, go ahead.” He says that he went calmly to the appointment, but that those around him were more nervous: “Everyone around me told me: ‘Don’t screw up!’ And I told them: ‘Yes, yes, I get it.’ The relationship was progressing slowly and he, he admits, wanted to be discreet, not say or do anything “that would push Taylor away.”

In the end, Kelce ended up telling his brother and his mother, Donna, what he felt and what he was going through, explaining that he had “never” dated “someone who had that kind of aura.” The player’s mother has told the magazine that her son is “happier” than she has seen him in a long time. Kelce dated from 2016 to 2020, and intermittently from that year until 2022, with model Kayla Nicole. For her part, last spring Swift ended a relationship of more than six years with British actor Joe Alwyn, with whom she kept a very low profile, with few public appearances.

“I had never dealt with anything like this. But at the same time, I don’t run away from it,” Kelce confesses about how this start of his relationship with the artist, now one of the most important in the world, is immersed in a tour that lasts a year and a half and has more than 100 concerts that are taking her all over the planet and that have made her a multimillionaire. “The scrutiny she is under, how she has a magnifying glass on her, every day, with paparazzi outside her house and every restaurant she goes to, even after every flight she takes, and she is just living, enjoying life. If she acts like this, I won’t be the one acting strange.” After that first match, there were a couple more, and they were finally seen holding hands in New York, confirming the relationship. In mid-November he attended her concert in Buenos Aires and they kissed at the end of it, another sign that Swift has now decided not to be so secretive about her life.

For Kelce, it is also important that the singer shares with him a similar way of seeing family, which is very important to both of them, and also a similar work ethic. “Everyone knows I’m a family guy. For her, her team is her family. And her family does many things in everything that has to do with her tour, the marketingbeing close, so I think it has a lot of values, it’s totally my thing.”