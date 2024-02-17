Travis Kelce has followed his girlfriend Taylor Swift's example by also donating $100,000 after the Kansas City shooting. The American football player twice donated $50,000 to two children who were injured during the celebration of the Super Bowl win of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce's team.
