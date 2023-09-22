Mª Belén Acosta Jiménez Friday, September 22, 2023, 09:09

















It is never a bad time to dream about those well-deserved days of rest, even more so when we are already immersed again in our daily routine. The hours of the day that are free and that we usually spend doing other tasks such as shopping or going to the gym, go by as quickly as those last minutes of the day on our couch watching TV or reading our new favorite novel.

Time, that’s what we lack every day so… What do you tell me if I can save you time and money? What if I teach you along the way? three charming destinations at the best price?

Well, here you have three complete plans so that you can see a goal after months of work or study with the best conditions from Travelzoo. This travel portal, a national leader, brings us interesting proposals every week for all tastes and budgets. Join the more than 30 million Travelzoo members and discover first-hand the convenience of booking your trips at the best price and with all the guarantees to live unforgettable days both inside and outside of Spain. Pay attention to the data!

(Re)discover Paris in autumn









There is never a bad time to travel to Paris. The capital of France, one of the most charming cities in the world, offers anyone who decides to visit it a wide range of possibilities to enjoy it to the fullest. Whether for those looking to get to know every emblematic corner of the city, to take an unforgettable photo to share on social networks or for those who want to taste the most typical dishes of Parisian gastronomy, several days will be necessary to be able to feel and experience Paris to the fullest. maximum. For this reason, at Travelzoo today they have this unbeatable offer to spend nothing less than 4 days and 3 nights at the Les Jardins de Marais hotel.

A 4-star hotel located in the Marais neighborhood, one of the most authentically bohemian places in Paris. This Art Deco style hotel It has everything we need to make us fall in love with the city of lights while we enjoy a bottle of wine that the hotel itself offers to celebrate our arrival.

Book your stay now before November 15 and experience magical days in the capital of France from only €299, breakfast and flight included.

Heading to London from €159











Now that autumn has arrived and we say goodbye to the sun, don’t you think it’s the perfect time to enjoy the authentic London weather? Stroll under its gray sky under your umbrella through the streets of London to fully experience that truly English atmosphere.

Furthermore, although prices to travel to London are generally high, today at Travelzoo you can find this Super offer to spend 3 days and 2 nights staying at the Hampton by Hilton London Park Royal hotel. With breakfast included and in a great location so you can visit London in comfort, this hotel located in the Ealing neighborhood will surprise you. Escape the crowds and enjoy some of the most authentic and characteristic neighborhoods of the capital, with or without an umbrella in hand, enjoy its elegant avenues flanked by hundreds of trees.

With good connections to the metro and next to one of the oldest film studios in the world, You can boast of having stayed in a recently renovated hotel, modern in style and with all the necessary facilities to make you want to repeat as soon as your time allows. Book now and travel to London, with flight and breakfast included, from €159. A real bargain!

Rome, Naples, Sardinia and Genoa aboard the Costa Toscana











Finally, I bring you a truly unique opportunity to Be part of the Costa Toscana for no less than 8 days discovering the entire Italian coast from just €474 per person with all taxes included.

You will travel on one of the most valued cruises by lovers of this type of tourism to enjoy a complete route through the Mare Nostrum with 6 nights in any of the cabins of this luxurious cruise with everything you need to spend each day without leaving a single luxury or whim. You can, in addition to visiting visit Sardinia, Naples and Rome, carry out all kinds of activities and make use of its swimming pools, outdoor jacuzzis. Don’t miss the nightly shows and live music while you taste exquisite dishes with the full attention of a crew that’s more than up to par.

You have until September 30 to book and live to the fullest those days of rest and pleasure that you so deserve. Don’t think twice and travel with Travelzoo!