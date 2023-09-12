Of FGM

The campaign is underway to change the narrative of a pathology – from which around a thousand compatriots suffer – characterized by sudden swelling that can be insidious. Today, therapeutic weapons are available that can keep attacks under control

Edemi painful can appear on the skin – of legs, arms, face – but the swelling may also be of interest mucous membranes And internal organs, becoming particularly insidious. They are the “signs” ofhereditary angioedemaa rare genetic disease that affects one in 50,000 people.

It is estimated that around a thousand people suffer from it in our country, who often live with anxiety and uncertainty due to the unpredictability of the disease.

Even if there is no definitive cure, the good news that today, thanks to research, is prophylactic drugs available able to prevent the onset of symptoms e therapies to hold acute attacks under control. the message of hope launched with the awareness campaign Destination I Can – My journey with hereditary angioedema promoted by Takeda Italia with the patronage of the Voluntary Association for Hereditary Angioedema and other rare forms of angioedema (AAEE), of the network ITACA (Italian Network for Hereditary and Acquired Angioedema) and the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases LET'S UNITE. The fulcrum of the initiative is cinematic short film All the Time in the World with TV host Enzo Miccio, who plays himself on a car trip from Milan to Rome, to change the narrative of the disease.

The disease and its symptoms Hereditary angioedema is a rare genetic disease with autosomal dominant transmission, which means that just inheritfrom one of the parents, an altered copy of the responsible gene to have the disease; however, about i25 percent of patients have a “de novo” mutation of the responsible gene (not present in the genetic makeup of the parents).

The disease manifests itself in childhood or adolescence with transient and recurrent edema which can affect the skin and mucous membranes in any part of the body, the gastrointestinal and respiratory systems; in the latter case i swellings affect the larynx and glottis with risk of asphyxiation and life threatening.

Angioedema attacks are painful and may be preceded by a tingling sensation; in one case out of three they are accompanied by a non-itchy skin rash which can simulate an allergy but does not respond to antihistamines or cortisone.

There diagnosis often comes lateeven 8-10 years after the first symptoms.

Therapeutic weapons available Mauro Cancian, president of ITACA, a network of 23 Italian Centers of Excellence and director of Allergology at the University Hospital of Padua, explains: As in all rare diseases, the main critical issue is lack of knowledge of the disease even among healthcare workers: for this reason it is necessary to promote an awareness operation also among doctors and alert them to the fact that

if a patient repeatedly presents to the emergency room with idiopathic painful lumps or abdominal colic without a specific causemust hypothesize angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency. It is particularly important to raise awareness among paediatricians, as they can intercept patients from the first onset of symptoms, in order to reduce the significant diagnostic delay. The fact then that hereditary angioedema is characterized by theunpredictability of attacks determines a greater burden of the disease – continues the expert -. Today, fortunately, we have at our disposal valid drugs for continuous prophylaxis, which can prevent the onset of symptoms. The current therapeutic objective of angioedema is therefore to allow patients to lead a completely normal life, freeing them from the attacks and the fear of them which so negatively influence their lives.

Almost normal life Today people with hereditary angioedema can have an almost normal life at school, at work and socially.

One of our goals has always been increase knowledge, which can lead to quicker diagnoses for patients with hereditary angioedema so that access the most appropriate care promptly – says P

ietro Mantovano, president of the voluntary association for hereditary angioedema and other rare forms of angioedema – . Gastroenterologists, orthopedists, paediatricians, general practitioners and patients’ first contact persons must be adequately informed. We hope that, also thanks to campaigns like this, the attention towards the pathology does not end, to contribute to improving the patient’s quality of life. Serenity is given by the availability of medicines, the presence of multiple reference centers and adequate widespread knowledge among the general population and all branches of fundamental medicine.





The short film The short film All the time in the world (directed by Daniele Barbiero, produced by Nicola Liguori and Tommaso Ranchino for MP Film and conceived and edited by Pro Format Comunicazione) on story of a journey by car, from Milan to Rome, born from the meeting between the TV presenter Enzo Miccio – who plays himself – struggling with a creative “block” and his friend Chiara, with a young actor, Gaetano, who suffers from hereditary angioedema .

Comments Miccio, testimonial of the campaign and protagonist of the short together with Ivan Boragine, who plays Gaetano: I really liked this experience and, even more, the idea behind the short: diffusion of knowledge, awareness, early diagnosis. I faced this “journey” with great interest, ready to discover a rare disease unknown to me.

The awareness campaign – adds Andrea Degiorgi, Rare Business Unit Head of Takeda Italia – represents a commitment that goes beyond the research and development of effective therapeutic alternatives that can improve the lives of patients, and aims to

are voice and listening

are voice and listening

to all people living with a rare disease and to those who care for them.


