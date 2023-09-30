Just a toothbrush and underwear. They are the only personal belongings that Japan Airlines encourages its customers to travel with. The reason? It offers the option of renting all the clothes you need during your stay in Japan so you don’t have to carry a heavy suitcase full of clothes.

This is an option already available with which the airline, as part of its sustainability plan, will experiment until the end of next August. If the service is well received, it could be implemented on the Japanese airline for various destinations and also on other airlines in the oneworld alliance, including Iberia, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Malaysia Airlines.

The procedure is very simple. Through the company’s website you can choose clothing or complete outfits, depending on size and color, up to a month in advance of the trip. Travelers can specify the reason for their visit to ensure they have the appropriate clothing for their needs. Once arrived at the destination, the clothes will be ready at the client’s accommodation, where, at the end of the trip, the clothes will be left, which the rental company will be in charge of collecting, cleaning and arranging for the next client who requests them.

A selection of three summer tops and two bottoms for women or men can be purchased, for a maximum of two weeks, from 25.95 euros, while for 45.95 euros you can have six tops and three below for winter. Pieces from different seasons for children will be available soon.

The plan is designed for travelers who want to make a “sustainable choice,” Japan Airlines officials told the ‘Financial Times’. And the clothes they offer for rent come, on the one hand, from surplus retailers and, on the other, from an associated company that works with second-hand pieces.

Reduce CO2 emissions



But the decision is not based solely on circularity, it has mainly been to reduce the CO2 produced by the weight of luggage. Over the months that the experiment will last, the airline will collect data to determine if the system reduces the weight of passengers’ suitcases.

The website that runs the clothing rental system claims that a 10kg reduction in a passenger’s luggage on a flight means an estimated 7.5kg reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. A 7.5 kg reduction in CO2 emissions, he adds as a reference, is equivalent to giving up using a hair dryer for 78 days, based on an average use of 10 minutes per drying session.

This is a pioneering action in the textile sector, one of the most polluting in the world, in which there are more and more rental options for clothing and accessories, even by subscription. According to the ‘Circular Business Models’ study carried out by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the fashion industry should reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 50% – which translates into 1.1 billion tonnes – by 2030 to contribute to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

And if resale, rental, repair and reissue reach a 23% market share by 2030, there would be a global reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 16%, which would represent up to a third of the necessary reduction to be on the path to 1.5 degrees.