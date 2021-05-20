Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi) distance The UAE adopts safe travel lanes for travelers With 4 countries to date, travel to these destinations has become easy with the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities between the Emirates and those countries, which facilitates movement without the need to apply quarantine requirements. And the adoption of a safe travel corridor between the Emirates and these countries allows those who have received the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to travel without the need to quarantine when going or returning, taking into account the application of other precautionary measures adopted at the destination, which are updated, to ensure and make travel under the current circumstances. Safer and more secure for everyone. Accordingly, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the exemption from quarantine in these countries will be required to show that they have obtained the last dose, according to the approved applications or certificates issued by them, which is the application of “Al-Hosn” in the UAE, and the traveler can present the results of the laboratory examination “PCR” through the application .

The “Union” sheds light on those four countries, namely Bahrain, Seychelles, Serbia and Greece, which are attractive tourist destinations due to their stunning natural landscapes, historical and archaeological sites and beaches, which makes them integrated destinations for visitors. Originality and contemporary

One of the tourist attractions in Greece

The beginning is from Greece, which is known for its ancient history, which forms part of its contemporary life, according to the site “Trip Advisor”. Its capital, “Athena”, is characterized by most of its famous Acropolis castle, which can be seen from anywhere in the city for its location on a plateau or high hill that makes it a historical architectural icon.

Tourist resort in Greece

Greece is also famous for its many picturesque tourist islands such as Crete, Nammos and Naxos, which are known for their historical importance, along with Santorini, which is ideal for a quiet beach holiday and the city of Rhodes, as well as learning about caves, caves, water bodies, hot springs and bridges.

155 islands

The Seychelles is a natural oasis

As for the Seychelles, it is a natural oasis with 155 islands and white sandy beaches surrounded by huge rocks, as well as areas of green forests, according to the Emirates Airlines website.

Various marine activities in Seychelles

Besides recreation and enjoying the scenery and natural beaches, Seychelles offers a variety of marine activities, hiking, shopping and other activities.

natural views

As for Serbia, according to the official tourism website there, it is characterized by its natural landscapes and historical and archaeological sites such as castles, fortresses, churches, temples and places for recreation of gardens and water bodies.

Side of the capital, Belgrade

Among its most famous cities are the capital Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nice in central Serbia, Zlatibor, Subotica, Krugivac, Sremsky Karlovki, Mokra Gora, and other cities.

historical landmarks

Charming atmosphere in Greece

With regard to Bahrain, it is characterized by historical landmarks such as palaces, museums, old houses, old markets and beaches. Among its most famous sites, according to the website of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, is the Bahrain Fort, which is registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List, which was built more than 4 thousand years ago, and Complex 338 in The center of Adliya, which is a charming pedestrian neighborhood full of international restaurants, art galleries and small shops, in addition to Bab Al Bahrain at the entrance to the Manama Souq, which was built in 1949, which offers a unique shopping experience, as well as the Bahrain National Museum, which is one of the first museums in the Gulf, which was opened in 1988. .

Various tourist experiences in Bahrain

And the site of Muharraq, which is the former capital of Bahrain with its cultural splendor, and the Qasria Market, which is one of the oldest parts of the Muharraq Market, which offers a magical shopping experience, as well as pearling, which is one of the basics of life in Al-Bakri, through pearling basin trips, cruises, and other sites.

Etihad operates a daily flight to Bahrain, 3 flights a week to Seychelles, and two flights a week to Greece.