The renowned comic actor Eugenio Derbez used his Instagram account to share with his audience the success of the second season of the reality show Traveling with the Derbez, series that shows the adventures of the members of the Derbez family on the trips they make together.

In the video published by the Mexican actor, Eugenio, Aislinn, José Eduardo and Vadhir Derbez are shown together with Alessandra Maldonado while they read a message from the Amazon platform.

“On a trip with the Derbez 2 is already the most watched series in the history of Amazon Prime Video Mexico”, reads the video where the members of the series react excitedly when they hear the news.

Eugenio Derbez He accompanied the publication of the video with a message of thanks to his fans.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” wrote the actor. “On a trip with the Derbez became the most watched series in the history of Prime Video Mexico,” added the interpreter.

The second season of Traveling with the Derbez is the most watched just a week after its premiere. Photo: Eugenio Derbez / Instagram

Through a comment from the official account of the series, gratitude was once again expressed towards the followers of the reality show. “Did we already say thank you? Well thanks. They are the best travel companions! ”The publication read.

Just a week before the premiere of its second season, the famous reality show broke records and exceeded the expectations of the cast and its viewers.

