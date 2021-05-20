A few months ago, Eugenio Derbez announced that he and his family would live together again to launch season 2 of Traveling with the Derbez, Amazon Prime Video series.

As happened in the first part of the reality show, the actor will be accompanied again by his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and their children Vadhir, José Eduardo, Aislinn and Aitana. They are joined by Fiona, the family bulldog.

Trailer of Traveling with the Derbez 2

What will we see in Traveling with the Derbez 2?

In the first season, the family traveled to Morocco; however, for these new chapters, the Derbez will move to various national parks in the northwestern United Stateslike Yellowstone and Glacier in Montana.

Release date of Traveling with the Derbez 2

The series produced by Eugenio Derbez will present its first four episodes on May 20, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. The remaining three will arrive on the 27th of the same month.

Opening time of Traveling with the Derbez 2

Traveling with the Derbez 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 12:00 am in Mexico and the rest of Latin America. At the same time, but only for the United States and Puerto Rico, it can be seen through Pantaya.

How to watch Amazon Prime Video?

To contract the Amazon Prime Video service, just go to its website and pay a monthly subscription for a price of 16.99 soles per month.

Also, if it is the first time that you contract the service, you will have the option of accessing a free trial period that you can cancel at any time.