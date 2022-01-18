Traveling Traveling to Sweden is easier for vaccinated travelers

Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Traveling to Sweden is easier for vaccinated travelers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2022
in World
The changes will take effect on Friday.

To Sweden changes to travel that will make it easier for vaccinated people to travel will take effect on Friday. For them, the requirement for an extra negative corona test result will disappear, Tallink Silja says in a press release.

You can travel from Finland to Sweden from Friday if you present a certificate for a full series of vaccines (2 vaccines) or a coronavirus that has been ill in the last six months or a negative corona test that is up to 72 hours old.

Certificates or tests are not required for cruise passengers under the age of 18 or not visiting another country.

