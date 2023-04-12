Travel to dangerous places has become a commitment social for him content creator Mexican Alex Store.

under the Talent Land 2023 in GuadalajaraJalisco, Alex told the attendees on the main stage why he decided to travel to “Dangerous places”.

“We seek to show the reality of dangerous and conflictive places”, explained the travel vlogger.

Alex traveled to North Korea, Afghanistan the most dangerous neighborhoods in Venezuela and also arrived in Ukraine just three days before the invasion of Russia began.

“When the bombardment began, I did feel that perhaps it could be one of the moments in which I was going to die,” he confessed.

However, his goals as a content creator and documentarian were not “likes”, but rather report from within people what was happening.

“I had a lot focus on responsibility to work and about a project where he would really teach people.

Before traveling to Ukraine, Tienda told about his trip in North Koreawhere he stressed that he wanted to confirm the true information that transcended almost as a legend.

Alex Tienda at Talent Land 2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“I wanted to make a material documentary film where would i really put all the approach in a format that will show a reality that nobody knows,” he explained.

But he did not always know that what he wanted to do was travel to the most dangerous places in the world to report, since he began recording his family trips.

However, in a chat with his manager, he learned that the truthful and striking story was his way: “We have to create valuable content”, he explained.

Store ended by giving advice to the audience to start creating valuable content for digital platforms, where he emphasized prior research before traveling to a place, continuing to learn during the trip, and analysis and reflection after the trip.

