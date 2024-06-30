Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/30/2024 – 16:52

Spaceflight alters the structure and function of the kidneys, experts say. Galactic radiation also causes damage. A mission to the red planet could end in dialysis. For tycoon Elon Musk and the American space agency NASA, reaching Mars is not only possible, but a goal. NASA estimates that humans will be able to reach the red planet by 2040, while the owner of SpaceX projects the event for 2029.

But it’s not that easy: in the biggest analysis of astronauts’ kidney health to date, a group of researchers finds that a round trip to Mars could put space travelers on dialysis. Details were published by Nature magazine.

Effects of radiation on astronauts

The authors point out that exposure to space radiation, for example from solar winds or galactic cosmic radiation (GCR), causes health problems such as loss of bone mass, weakening of the heart and vision, and the development of kidney stones.

“We know what has happened to astronauts on relatively short space missions so far in terms of increased health problems such as kidney stones,” lead author Keith Siew of the Tubular Centre in London said in a statement from University College London. “What we don’t know is why these problems occur and what will happen to astronauts on longer flights, such as the proposed Mars mission.”

Radiation tests on rats

To find out how much GCR affects astronauts’ kidneys, the researchers exposed rats to simulated doses of radiation equivalent to what a space traveler would receive on a mission to Mars, lasting 1.5 and 2.5 years.

Scientists have observed that the animals’ kidneys show signs of shrinkage after less than a month in space. While they suspect this may be caused by microgravity, further research into the combined impact of GCR is needed.

Astronauts on dialysis

In a more alarming scenario, any astronaut who travels to Mars and returns within three years and is exposed to GCR could suffer permanent damage or loss of kidney function.

“If we don’t develop new ways to protect the kidneys, I would say that even if an astronaut makes it to Mars, he or she may need dialysis on the way back,” Siew warns.

“We know it takes time for kidneys to show signs of radiation damage. By the time this becomes apparent, it is probably too late to prevent kidney failure, which would be catastrophic for the mission’s chances of success.”

Possible medications to avoid problems?

Co-author Stephen Walsh raises the possibility that a drug could protect astronauts’ kidneys in the future: “It is not possible to shield the kidneys from galactic radiation, but as we learn more about the biology of the kidney, it may be possible to develop technological or pharmaceutical measures to facilitate prolonged space travel.”

“Any drugs developed for astronauts could also be beneficial here on Earth, for example, allowing the kidneys of cancer patients to tolerate higher doses of radiotherapy, as the kidneys are one of the limiting factors in this regard,” he concludes.

ip/av (ots)