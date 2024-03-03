The show Rabbit hole has not been going on for very long when an audience member stands up and leaves the room. The other spectators, who can constantly share their thoughts via the live projected chat, find it amusing. “Must be a boomer who can't handle the stimuli,” writes one. “Hello boomer!”, another adds sarcastically.

Youth theatre Rhine trip (6+), by De Toneelmakerij. Seen: 10/2, Theater de Krakeling, Amsterdam. On tour until 4/21. Rabbit hole (12+), by De Toneelmakerij in collaboration with Theater Sonnevanck. Seen: 1/3, Theater de Krakeling, Amsterdam. On tour until 4/25. Info: theatermakerij.nl

Rabbit hole by De Toneelmakerij (in collaboration with Theater Sonnevanck) is a visually overwhelming performance. The image is dominated by the projected desktop of main character Samy, a teenage boy who simultaneously has games, WhatsApp, music videos, YouTube and countless .jpgs and .gifs open, and also engages in several video chats with his sister and various shady internet figures. We, the spectators, log in to the chat program with our smartphone at the start, receive a random alias, and are therefore involved in the performance as commenters the entire time. It results in an active involvement that fits exactly with the theme of the performance: the ease with which lonely teenagers can be seduced into a purely digital existence, and the radicalization that lurks.

Samy (played beautifully adolescently by Tomer Pawlicki) is such a radicalizing teenager. He fell victim to digital bullying at school: he sent a dick pic to a classmate upon request, who then circulated it to everyone. Since then, he has not left his room, to the despair of his mother and his sister Hanna (Bitha Babazadeh), who lives in Berlin, and who regularly checks in with him. Samy falls prey to an Andrew Tate-like masked influencer, who teaches him misogyny and conspiracy theories; the politically left-wing Hanna tries to keep him on the right path. Meanwhile, the spectators continuously discuss everything that is happening, and, given the language used, it seems clear that the (somewhat sparse at the premiere) teenagers in the audience are taking the lead. Sympathy is nicely divided between Samy's radicalization and his sister's attempts to respond to him – based on recent research, which showed that worldwide girls are becoming more progressive and boys more conservative, you suspect that this is quite along gender lines. The course of the performance itself is somewhat predictable, so the culture war in the audience becomes the most interesting aspect: rarely do you, as an adult, get such direct insight into the dialogue between teenagers.

Youth theater performance 'Rijnreisje' by Toneelmakerij. Photo Sanne Peper

Travel through the Rhine

Also in Rhine trip, which premiered a few weeks ago, the design of the performance is the most important aspect. Director Steef de Jong has made a name for himself in recent years with musical theater performances in which he dusts off old operettas with sets and props made of paper and cardboard. His performances resembled living pop-up picture books. In his new performance he follows the same pattern, and the actors use roll-out and expandable drawings to quickly evoke very different environments.

That goes into effect Rhine trip from the bottom of the river to the Haringvliet Bridge to the living room of a fishing family; as we follow two salmon eager to spawn, we cross with them the different lives of the people and animals that depend on the river. It produces a somewhat fragmentary performance that focuses on short fun discoveries rather than on any emotional or substantive depth, just like the operettas that De Jong previously performed. The whole is mainly based on the pleasure of the actors, the inventive musical accompaniment of multi-instrumentalist Yung-Tuan Ku and the always surprising images. From a school of fish swimming through the air, a factory smoking a cigarette to a video screen made entirely of cardboard, which spins back and forth: if you surrender to De Jong's childish fantasy you will get the most out of it. are Rhine trip.