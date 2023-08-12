A practical guide to follow to visit Europe at the wheel of an electric car. An idea that flashed into the mind of Skoda, which listed a number of practical tips dedicated to e-drivers, ranging from places to visit to charging stations. As? Through the experiences that some motorists have already had driving their electric Skodas and subsequently told in the My Enyaq series.

From Austria to Slovenia

It starts with Lukáš Kroča, who has traveled in Austria and recommends a gas station complete with a restaurant and hotel near a famous Carinthian lake. “There are four quick charge points in the gas station and access is from both directions”, said Kroča. The subsequent stages of his journey first concerned the Slovakian mountains, then the Hungarian capital Budapest, where finding parking is quite easy and you do not pay for parking while charging, and finally the Slovenian lake of Bled, where there are several alternating current chargers. “In Štrbské Pleso there are some very convenient charging stations included in the Powerpass network, they are located on the edge of the paid car park, which usually costs two euros an hour, but if you recharge your electric car it’s free – added Kroča – It’s practically worth getting there with a dead battery.”

From Switzerland to the French Riviera

In the journey from Switzerland to the Côte d’Azur which starred Martin Thirolf, who set himself the goal of visiting as many places as possible leaving home on a single charge, the excursion through the Drachenschlucht gorge deserves a mention. with the possibility of recharging the car in the parking lot along the path. The absence of fast charging stations, except for a single Ionity, it didn’t worry Thirolf: “It wasn’t a problem, because driving at low speed in the French countryside we were able to travel up to 500km with a single charge”.

The Netherlands

Space then to the Netherlands, where there are many charging stations, both in alternating current and in direct current, which allow you to travel with the battery always sufficiently charged. Finally, let’s go back to the already mentioned Switzerland: in this case Matthias Speicher recommends crossing all the mountains and landscapes. Above all, to do it without the worry of high electricity consumption on demanding routes and winding roads, for two main reasons: some energy will be recovered by braking downhill, and then there are charging stations everywhere.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it