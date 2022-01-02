Traveling The wave of flight cancellations continues, with bad weather and the interest rate situation hampering air traffic in the United States

More than 2,600 flights had to be canceled in the United States on Saturday.

Slightly More than 4,500 flights worldwide had been canceled before midnight Finnish time on Saturday, according to the FlightAware website.

Also during Christmas, flights were canceled considerably. More than 6,700 flights were canceled worldwide during Christmas. Cancellations particularly affected flights to China and the United States.

In the United States, more than 2,600 flights had to be canceled on Saturday due to bad weather and corona infections. In addition, almost 3,500 flights were delayed.

The worst problem was the Southwest airline, which had had to cancel 13 per cent of its flights. Of the airports, the biggest problems have been the O’Hare and Midway airports in the Chicago area, from which flights have been canceled. BBC’s according to more than a thousand. A snowstorm is expected in the area.

Coronavirus has also harassed airline workers, so flights have had to be canceled due to infections and exposures. The BBC says more than 12,000 flights have been canceled in the United States since Christmas Eve.

According to the BBC, airlines have attracted workers to work with extra pay. However, aviation unions have reported workers fearing corona infections or angry passengers due to delays and canceled flights.