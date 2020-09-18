Traveling The seven-hour flight was nowhere sold out in ten minutes

The flight offers comfort to those who miss travel.

Ladies passengers, welcome to Qantas Airways flight QF787 nowhere.

This may be announced on a Qantas flight on October 10, when an Australian airline flight departs from Sydney and returns to its destination. The flight lasts seven hours and can be enjoyed during it landscapes in airline pajamas.

Due to the coronavirus, the flight for travelers with travel restrictions was sold out in ten minutes.

“This was probably the fastest-selling flight in Qantas history,” the company’s CEO said Alan Joyce stated According to CNN.

Flight nowhere to fly on a Qantas Boeing 737 Dreamliner. 134 tickets were sold for the flight, which cost from 485 euros to 2,335 euros.

“People clearly miss the travel and flying experience. If there is demand, we will arrange more such flights in the future while waiting for the borders to open, ”Joyce said.

Qantas was not the first with his idea. Flights to nowhere have not been arranged in the past in Taiwan and Japan, among others. Similar flights are planned elsewhere.

In addition for example Thailand is excited to offer for those in need of aircraft experience, detoxification in the form of themed cafes and restaurants.

The airline Thai Airways has opened a restaurant in its Bangkok office, where you can get the atmosphere of traveling by tasting airplane food equivalent to Class 1 servings – lounging in the seats of the airplane, of course.