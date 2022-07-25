Traveling | The number of Russian visa applications to Finland has increased considerably – “The applications will be carefully examined”

Visas are applied for from Russia to Finland mainly for tourism or meeting relatives.

Russians visa applications to Finland have increased since the restrictions on entry during the corona pandemic were removed from Finland’s external borders at the beginning of July. At the same time, the restrictions related to the reception of visa applications were removed.

The number of applications continued to increase after Russia lifted travel restrictions on its own citizens on July 15.

“Since then, the appointments have been fully booked at the visa service centers in St. Petersburg and Moscow,” says the Deputy Head of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leena Liukkonen.

Approximately 9,800 visa applications came from Russia to Finland during May, approximately 12,300 during June, and approximately 15,600 by July 24.

There are now about a thousand applications a day. So far, the highest daily figure for July is from last Saturday, when 1,187 applications were received.

Liukkonen says that the number of applications has increased steadily since last October.

“We decided to anticipate, and then we started renewing expired multiple-entry visas for at least two years to Finland, in order to avoid the worst congestion when the corona restrictions are removed,” he says.

According to Liukkonen, the number of applications is still small compared to the time before the pandemic. For example, the number of applications in early July was about 15 percent of the 2019 level.

To Finland traveling Russians need a visa, i.e. an entry permit, which is granted for a trip lasting a maximum of 90 days. Finland is part of the Schengen area, so you can also visit other countries in the area with a visa.

Several neighboring countries of Russia, such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which belong to the Schengen area, have stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians.

HS told on Monday how, due to visa regulations, Finland has become a passageway for Russian tourists to countries to which they would otherwise not be able to get a tourist visa.

The parliamentary groups of the Coalition, Social Democrats, Fundamental Finns and the center have told that he supports limiting the issuance of tourist visas in Finland as well.

The Minister of Family and Basic Services acting as the Prime Minister’s deputy for this week Aki Lindénin According to (sd), the Government must find out quickly whether it is possible to limit the issuance of visas.

“Here, we need to find out what the legal process for this matter is. So in practice, who does what and what. I just bet that this has to go through now,” Lindén commented on Monday.

Read more: Deputy Prime Minister Lindén: The government must figure out the tightening of Russian visa requirements – “the sooner, the better”

Read more: Russians vacationing in Finland “feels wrong” – The largest parliamentary groups support banning tourist visas for Russians

Pandemic during the period, visa applications were only accepted for special reasons, such as jobs important for security of supply or close family relationships. The restrictions were valid from spring 2020.

Now you can apply for a visa freely. Of the nearly 11,000 visas issued during July, around 9,500 were issued for tourism and a good thousand for visiting family or friends.

“It’s a lot about coming to Finland for a vacation, shopping or meeting loved ones. Maintaining friendships has certainly been difficult during these two years,” says Liukkonen.

The visa obtaining it requires, among other things, stating the reason for travel, valid travel insurance and sufficient funds to cover the cost of the trip.

Sometimes visa applications have to be rejected. According to Liukkonen, the most common reason for this is doubt about the purpose of the trip.

“In the processing of applications, it is necessary to find out that the information provided is correct. A negative decision remains in the system, so you should be honest in your application.”

Although the personal sanctions imposed by the EU related to the war in Ukraine do not apply to ordinary Russians, according to Liukkonen, “the overall situation still affects” how sensitively travel permits are issued.

“We also look at security issues, and the applications are examined carefully. It’s about coming here specifically for a trip and meeting the requirements for a visa.”

Getting a visa can also be affected by whether you have previously used your travel permit appropriately.

When processing applications, for example, the main country rule of the Schengen visa is taken into account: the visa is applied for in the country that is the main destination of the trip.

“If the Finnish visa has continuously visited other places, it raises the question of why the person has a Finnish visa.”