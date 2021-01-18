Traveling The number of passport applications plummeted last year – the number of applications may be ahead as travel becomes more common again

Police issued nearly half as many passports last year as the previous year.

Finns acquired clearly fewer new passports to replace the obsolete ones than usual last year. The reason, according to police, is a corona pandemic and related travel restrictions.

“When the restrictions on the corona situation began in the spring of 2020, the number of passport applications fell sharply. It would seem that people have found that they do not have an immediate need to obtain a travel document, ”says the Inspector General of the Police Board. Juhani Ruutu.

Police issued a total of just under 450,000 passports last year. The number was more than 45 percent lower than in 2019, when more passports were issued than in any previous year.

Finns also acquired fewer new identity cards than in the previous year, but the change was not as dramatic as in the case of passports.

Inspector general The box speculates that the number of new passports has been reduced for two reasons related to the coronavirus.

First, travel restrictions prevented much of all travel abroad for much of last year. Second, people did not renew their passports because they did not want to do business at police stations last spring, especially because of the pandemic.

In more than half of passport applications, the applicant must visit a police station, although the application can be submitted online.

Passports the stagnation of demand, together with the increase in printing costs, has affected the prices of new travel documents.

Passport prices rose by seven euros at the beginning of January and ID cards by one euro. Now an ordinary passport costs between € 52 and € 58, depending on whether the applicant has to visit a police station or is able to apply electronically.

Chief Inspector Juhani Ruutu says that quite a few seem to have obtained an expired passport instead of an identity card. It is natural, he said, in a situation where travel abroad is severely restricted.

“The need is specifically for proving identity and not proving the right to travel,” Ruutu says.

In January – October last year, the number of valid passports decreased by 207,000, but the number of valid identity cards increased by 127,000 at the same time.

Passports and identity cards are valid for five years.

Passports demand seems to reflect very much the situation of travel restrictions.

The number of passport applications is likely to increase sharply once signs of tourism become more visible again.

“It is very difficult to assess when the restrictions will be lifted and what the longer-term effects of the pandemic will be on people’s willingness to travel. However, we expect to see a significant increase in the demand for passports towards the end of this year, ”says Senior Inspector Ruutu.

Are exceptional congestion expected in the police permit administration as the corona situation improves over time and more people obtain a passport again?

“If demand grows very suddenly, this can result in congestion, especially for applications that require a visit to a police station. The passport delivery process has proven to be very efficient and fast, and we do not anticipate that congestion would have a material effect on passport delivery times, ”says Ruutu.