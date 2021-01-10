Traveling The Ministry of Foreign Affairs finally opened visa services for people from third countries under Christmas, families are now living in the hope of a meeting

Families and couples separated due to the pandemic have been dissatisfied with the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Chief Consul assures that Finland is one of the most permissive countries when considering the establishment of a relationship.

Pandemian therefore, separated families and couples live in a new hope for a successful reunion soon.

Families living in the two countries have long been dissatisfied with the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ activities in visa matters, but in recent days the situation has been Elina Helmasen according to a little calmed down. Familia is the guardian of bicultural families.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs finally decided to open visa services for people from third countries under Christmas. It was a step forward, and people have been able to submit applications, ”Helmanen says.

According to Helmanen, however, the decision took too long.

“Families did not always understand why examples of successful visa practices were obtained in other European countries.”

In Finland there are hundreds of families where the spouse comes from third countries, ie needs a visa to come to Finland. In total, about 80,000 bicultural couples and families live in Finland.

HS said in November from the Agarwadeker-Koko family in Oulu, whose four children have not seen their restaurant entrepreneur living in Goa, India for almost a year.

The situation is still the same. Children only see their father as a character on the video call screen.

Matleena Kokko says she is still hopeful in a new way: a spouse Premanand Agarwadeker has been given an interview time to apply for a visa at the Finnish Embassy in New Delhi.

“Angry and sad,” Kokko describes his feelings from the past pandemic year. In Koko’s opinion, dealing with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and its Embassy in India has been inhumane and confusing.

“During Christmas, I called the Indian embassy, ​​and after the introduction, I got a Finnish clerk on the phone. He told me that he could have applied for a visa to Finland on the basis of family reasons as early as 1 October 2020. I was so shocked by this news. How can it be possible that this has been done and we have not had any information about it, ”Kokko asks.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Consul Pasi Tuominen does not recognize the date the Kokko received from the delegation.

“It can’t be true. The embassy’s customer service in New Delhi has been closed until 9 November. Since then, it has been possible to apply for a visa, ”says Tuominen.

Finland has its own embassy in India, but in many countries around the world Finland is represented by another Schengen country in visa matters. During the autumn, Finland sought a common solution to the visa policy for the entire Schengen area, but according to Tuominen, there was no support.

In March 2020, Schengen member states suspended visa representation agreements due to a pandemic.

In Tuominen’s opinion, Finland’s activity as a visa issuer cannot be considered slow compared to other European countries.

“I emphasize that of the European countries, only France and Finland have had an interest in extending special group treatment to an established relationship, and only Finland has been active in this matter,” says Tuominen.

To Finland visas were issued 99% less towards the end of the year than a year ago at the same time. According to Tuominen, the situation has not changed much, and it is not going in an easier direction.

“Britain’s development is not good. Delegations may have to be closed again, ”Tuominen anticipates.

Familia’s CEO Helmanen is concerned about the situation of families living in the two countries this year and in the years to come.

“We need to be able to find ways to work in the future so that families no longer have to wait. It is also important for mental health, ”says Helmanen.

Agarwadeker-Kokon the family is now waiting for summer and the father’s arrival in Finland.

The family has lived in Finland and Goa for 15 years, so that for the summer the father has flown to Finland on a three-month tourist visa and at the turn of the year the rest of the family has traveled to the father with Goa.

Kokko is amazed that although the trips have been repeated every year, applying for a visa is just as difficult every year.

“There is almost a three-hour flight from Goa to Delhi. You have to fly there for an interview every year separately to get a visa. Although my spouse’s information is always the same, the interview cannot be done via video, ”says Kokko.

Ministry of the Interior In June, he stated that travel to Finland would be allowed on the basis of an established relationship.

“Since the summer, I and other active members of the Love is not tourism group have been working to get Foreign Ministry officials to follow the government’s guidelines and make it possible for Finnish partners and family members to apply for visas,” says Helsinki-based Oona Varinowski.

The Love is not tourism movement was born out of the pandemic to support couples and families affected by travel restrictions. Its discussion group in Finland has almost six hundred members. The group has taken great care to cope with the resilience and ability to function of separated family members.