Traveling The European Commission presented its new travel recommendations: Quarantine could be avoided by a test, Finnish regulations are significantly stricter

The European Commission published its new travel recommendations on the coronavirus on Friday.

Brussels

European Tired of the varied travel restrictions in EU member states, the commission published new recommendations on how to travel in Europe on Friday. These are recommendations, and each member state decides on its border limits at national level. For example, Finland’s line is significantly tighter than the Commission’s proposals on Friday.

The Commission proposes common evaluation criteria for travel for EU countries. These would be a common color code, common guidelines for travelers from high-risk countries and coordinated communication.

The Commission requests that each Member State take into account three issues in its constraints. The first is to estimate the number of positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in that country in the past two weeks. In addition, it would be assessed how many people have been tested in that country and what proportion of the tests have been positive.

Commission according to the recommendation, member states should report weekly on the situation in their country to the european center for disease prevention and control.

The Commission proposes that if more than 250 tests per 100 000 inhabitants are performed weekly in the country of origin, free movement should not be restricted if the number of cases is less than 50 or the number of positive tests does not exceed 3% of those tested.

The Commission is proposing a traffic light system that takes into account not only cases of disease but also the proportion of positive test results. A country is red if the number of cases exceeds 50 percent and the number of positive tests exceeds three percent, or if the number of new cases exceeds 150 in two weeks. The country is gray if no information is available.

I is green if the number of positive cases is less than 25 per 100 000 inhabitants in two weeks and if the number of positive tests is less than 3%. Commissioner Ylva Johansson the commission recommends that travel from green to green should not be restricted.

The orange rating would come if the country had less than 50 cases of the disease, but the number of positive tests would exceed three percent. The orange category would also be available if the number of cases were between 25 and 150, but less than 3% of positive test results.

The Commission recommends that restrictive measures be limited to red and gray countries. This would involve quarantine or corona testing after entry, of which the Commission recommends the latter. In this case, testing could avoid quarantine.

Johansson says a member state can also make restrictions on orange areas, but they should be recommendations, not coercion.

The Commission emphasizes that it does not favor, for example, a certain length of quarantine. According to the Commission, the Member States decide on their own means.

The Finnish government has outlined thisthat travel restrictions may be waived if the number of new infections in the country in question does not exceed eight cases per 100 000 persons in the previous two weeks.

Alternatively, the lifting of entry restrictions may be considered for countries with a maximum of 10 new cases per 100 000 population.

Department of Health and Welfare THL released last week its own traffic light model based on a risk assessment of the incidence of coronavirus infections. You can become a green country if there are less than 8 to 10 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. The incidence rate is 10–25 in the orange countries and more than 25 in the red countries.