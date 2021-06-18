Traveling Take these things into account if you are planning a holiday trip – HS clarifies the corona requirements for Finns in popular destinations in Europe

Many European countries, like Finland, have relaxed their corona restrictions for the summer, but most countries can only be reached with a recent negative corona test result.

Finland decided on Thursday to relax its entry requirements related to the fight against the coronavirus. The relief will take effect next Monday, June 21st.

In the future, Finland will allow business travel from EU and Schengen countries. In addition, leisure tourism will be opened up in the EU and Schengen countries to those who have suffered from a coronary disease in the last six months or who have received a full series of corona vaccinations for which a certificate must be presented.

The last dose of vaccine should be given at least two weeks before the trip.

However, a Finn planning a holiday trip must pay special attention to the rules of the destination country. Estonia and Sweden do not require Finns to have a negative corona test result, but Britain and Spain, for example, do. In addition, there is a quarantine requirement in the UK. As a symptom or as a symptom within two weeks, do not travel at all.

If the flights are not direct, the passenger must also remember to find out what the requirements are in the countries where the flight is changed. For example, the Netherlands and Germany have their own requirements for passengers who only change flights and do not leave the airport. Airlines may also have their own requirements.

At the end of a holiday trip, a Finn can, in principle, always return to Finland, whether or not corona tests have been performed. On the return trip, it is still worth being careful: the airline may require a coronavirus test before the return flight, even if Finland does not require it. The requirements of the flight exchange country also apply on the return journey.

Those arriving from Finland are offered a free coronavirus test at the airport. After the test, quarantine for ten days. Quarantine can be shortened by performing a second coronavirus test more than three days after arrival in Finland. My quarantine ends when the second negative test result is completed.

Next From the Tuesday of the week, the EU corona vaccination certificate, ie the corona passport, can also be used to cross the border in the EU. It is available from the Omakanta service. However, it is up to the Member States to decide what the vaccination certificate entitles them to, ie the rules must be ensured for each country.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the goal is that other EU corona certificates, ie a certificate of the result of a corona test and a certificate of a coronavirus disease, can also be obtained from the Own Stock on 14 July. from.

HS investigated travel restrictions for Finns in a few Finnish favorite destinations. Restrictions change frequently, so you should always check the latest restrictions with the authorities of the destination country.

Estonia

From Finland and European countries in general can travel to Estonia without restrictions when the infection situation in the country of origin is sufficiently low: less than 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

Tourists traveling to Estonia on cruise ships or otherwise arriving from Helsinki for a day trip are allowed to stay in Estonia for 24 hours without restriction.

There is no mask obligation in Estonia, but the use of a mask is recommended in crowds and enclosed spaces. Indoors, efforts should also be made to adhere to safety clearances.

Swedish

Swedish relaxed Nordic travel restrictions at the end of May. You can travel to Sweden from Finland and all other Nordic countries without a negative corona test. However, according to Swedish rules, tourists from outside the Nordic countries still have to present a negative corona test result.

The restaurants are open until 22:00, and a group of four can gather at the same table. Amusement parks also opened after a long break in early June. However, the number of participants in various events is limited, and many museums and amusement parks, for example, must be booked and booked in advance.

In Sweden, the mask recommendation for public transport is still in force, but it is not very actively followed.

Disease situation Sweden has improved rapidly in recent weeks. As late as May, as many as 7,000 infections a day were diagnosed, but in recent days the number has been close to a thousand. The first vaccine has been given to more than half of Swedes over the age of 18.

Although the disease situation in Sweden has improved, the health authority is preparing for an increase in cases in the autumn. On Wednesday, the Public Health Agency said it would extend the general interest rate recommendations until the end of September. Thus, according to the authority, one should still avoid crowding, work from home and limit the number of contacts.

Spain

Spain still classifies Finland as a high-risk country, in which case Finns are required to have a negative corona test result in the 72 hours before departure. Spain accepts PCR and LAMP tests. The test result is not required if the passenger has a certificate of two vaccinations or covid-19 disease within six months. Certificates are not required for children under 12 years of age.

The passenger must also fill out a health information form online at spth.gob.es. The airline will check the QR code obtained from the form before the flight.

The place on the passenger does not need to be quarantined. In Spain, there is a mandatory mask in all public places, including outdoors. However, the mask can be taken off your face while sitting at your own table in the restaurant or while bathing on the beach.

For a return trip, a coronavirus test can be ordered at private clinics for about 100 euros. Hotels help to book an appointment.

Tourists arrived at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma de Mallorca in early June.

Greece

Greece requires travelers to provide proof of a negative PCR test result less than three days (72 hours). The certificate is required for anyone over the age of six, and the corona situation in the country of origin is irrelevant.

Another option is an official vaccination certificate for full vaccination protection, ie two doses of vaccination. The third way is to present an official certificate of covid-19 disease 2 to 9 months before the trip.

During the Corona period, each traveler must complete the online PLF entry form at travel.gov.gr no later than 24 hours prior to entry. The page also has clear entry instructions in English.

On the border the tourist may be referred to a medical examination which cannot be refused. Health inspections or tests may also be required in Greece.

In Greece, there is also a compulsion to mask outdoors. There is no need to wear a mask on restaurant terraces. Tourism workers are tested at least twice a week until they have received full vaccine protection.

There are clinics in the center of Athens that perform PCR tests for the trip home. Perhaps the easiest way to find a clinic is to ask the hotel. The price of the test is about 50 euros, and the results will come quickly.

Britain

Everyone The UK country – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – has its own rules for limiting interest rates. In principle, holiday travel is not encouraged, and the British government’s guideline is not to travel to Finland.

In England, Finland belongs to the countries with an orange color code, ie entry requires a negative test before the trip. Finland is expected to be on the green list, which would make travel much easier. However, this has not yet happened.

PCR, LAMP and antigen tests are accepted in England. If there is no test result, you may be fined £ 500. The test should be taken even if you have received all the vaccinations.

When has arrived in England, must be quarantined (at home, in a hotel or other accommodation) for ten days. During quarantine, a new covid test should be taken on the second day and then again on or after the eighth. Tests must be booked and paid for in advance.

The compulsion to mask is still widespread: in shops, on public transport, and in public interiors in general.

Tourists arrived at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport in Spain in early June.

Germany

Germany does not classify Finland as a country at risk, and those arriving from Finland are not required to be quarantined.

Germany has also waived internal border controls for travelers from EU and Schengen countries, ie a Finnish tourist does not need a separate reason for entry to enter Germany.

Irrespective of the country of origin, Germany requires all air passengers to hold a certificate of either a negative corona test, a full corona vaccination series or a corona contracted during the last six months. The PCR test must be performed less than 72 hours before the trip. At least two weeks must elapse from the last required coronary vaccine.

The language of the certificate is English, German, Spanish, French or Italian.

General the requirement for test and vaccination certificates only applies to air passengers. However, car travelers must be aware of restrictions in other countries.

If a motorist has spent more than 24 hours in an area classified as a German risk country in the last ten days, the rules for the relevant risk classification apply to entry.

Travelers by sea must note that shipping companies have the right to request the certificates they want.

It is a good idea for travelers traveling to Germany to check German internal restrictions on the Länder website. Germany decides on domestic restrictions, such as the opening hours of hotels by state.

At the end of the trip, it must be remembered that Finland still considers Germany a country at risk.

