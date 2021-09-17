Traveling Siemens to build country’s first high-speed rail network in Egypt – expected to create jobs, reduce emissions and boost tourism

According to the German company, the future train connection will meet the annual travel needs of more than 30 million people.

German Siemens Mobility is building the country’s first electrified high-speed rail network in Egypt.

Earlier in September, the company agreed with the Egyptian authorities that it would begin construction of the first section of the planned 1,800-kilometer rail network in the country. The 660-kilometer section is described as forming the “Suez Canal of Railways”. The television company, for example, tells about the matter CNN.

The first railway project will connect the port city of Ain Sokhna on the shores of the Mediterranean with Marsa Matruh and Alexandria. According to Siemens, the first section of line will be commissioned in 2023.

CEO of Siemens Mobility Micheal Peter estimates that it should be fully completed by 2027.

“We have good experience in implementing such mega-projects,” Peter said, according to CNN.

Siemens according to the new train connection will meet the annual travel needs of more than 30 million people. In addition, it halves travel time at best, while increasing cargo capacity by 15 percent.

In addition, Siemens estimates that the future rail network will reduce CO2 emissions by 70% compared to current emissions from cars and buses.

Siemens says the deal is worth about $ 4.5 billion, or $ 3.8 billion, of which it accounts for more than $ 2.5 billion. The German company partners in the project with two Egyptian construction contractors.

According to Siemens, it is responsible for the technology of the railway project, such as the trains themselves and the railway infrastructure. The construction of tunnels and bridges, for example, will be left to Egypt’s account. The project is expected to create about 15,000 new jobs in Egypt.

Egyptin the population is over 100 million and has more than doubled since 1980. Cairo, the capital of 20 million people in particular, is constantly growing and spreading to the desert surrounding the city.

In the middle of the desert, 45 kilometers from Cairo, Egypt’s new, as yet unnamed capital has also been built since 2015. The new rail network will create a connection between Cairo and the new capital.

“The bullet train strengthens infrastructure in the areas it passes through and helps cities grow,” said Egypt’s transport minister. Kamel al-Wazir In a Siemens release.

It is also hoped that the railway project will promote tourism, which is a major industry in Egypt.