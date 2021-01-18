Traveling Russia is suffering from a severe increase in coronavirus infections, Finnair will start flights to St. Petersburg at the end of January

Russia has had the fourth highest number of new coronavirus infections in the world in the last two weeks.

Carrier Finnair will start flights to Russia at the end of January.

“Our intention is to reopen flights to St. Petersburg on Friday, January 29th. two weekly flights, ie the flight is scheduled to operate on Fridays and Sundays, ”says Finnair.

The company has not had regular passenger traffic to Russia since last March, when the coronavirus pandemic escalated. In 2019, Finnair flew to St. Petersburg three times a day.

Finnair is scheduled to start flights to Moscow in March.

Company also states that it follows the travel instructions in Finland and Russia and their impact on the demand for flights. Thus, if there is not enough demand, flights will hardly be started or will not be continued for very long.

Finnair also emphasizes that a coronavirus test is strongly recommended for all arrivals at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

A total of more than 382,600 coronavirus infections have been detected in Russia in the last two weeks. More cases have been reported in the last two weeks in the United States, Brazil and Britain.