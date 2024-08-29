HE A new federal holiday is coming up in the United States for Labor Day (Labor Day, in English), which will be celebrated next Monday, September 2, and Many workers who will have their day off during that day already They are planning to go on a trip.

In this sense, it is expected that for a good part of this weekend the roads are experiencing very high levels of traffic. According to the site INRIXtransport information provider, The worst time to drive on the roads will be Thursday, August 29 between 1:00 and 7:30 PM

The aforementioned site estimates that this time slot will be the time when there will be the greatest flow of cars on Labor Day. The recommendation they make is Try to always leave in the morning, except for Saturday, August 31.which between 8:00 and 11:00 AM will have very high traffic levels.

Other times when it is advised to avoid going out on the road are Friday, August 30 between 2:00 and 6:00 PMSunday, September 1st between 2:00 and 8:00 PM, Monday, September 2nd between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM, and Tuesday, September 3rd between 8:00 AM and noon.

Traffic delays can be frustrating for many drivers. Photo:iStock Share

Recommended times to hit the road on Labor Day in the United States

In INRIX They also say that the best time to hit the road during Labor Day in the United States will be Thursday, September 29th before 11:00 AMsince in the afternoon most people will choose to travel to take advantage of the long weekend and will occupy the roads.

The recommendation also indicates that, if it is not Thursday, Any other day except Saturday it will be preferable to travel in the morning hours as well.always before noon.