Traveling “No need for a need in dark Helsinki” – Jani Miettinen has cruised almost a hundred times during the Korona period

The ship has almost become Jani Miettinen’s home. Because access to half-empty ships is often free, the lifestyle is affordable.

For a cruise the departure has begun to saturate the people of Helsinki with a hint Jani Miettinen, 29. It is no wonder, since Miettinen has had to go on cruises almost a hundred times since June, according to his own bills.

However, after the interview, Miettinen is boarding again. He travels by bus to Turku, gets on his favorite ship Viking Grace and spends the next three days cruising.

“You don’t need to be in a dark and cold Helsinki, but you can enjoy it in a warm ship with good food,” Miettinen explains. He says he has been cruising frequently for the past seven years. “Maybe once a week,” he describes his pace before Korona time.

Last spring the ship voyages ended completely at first.

“From June onwards, I continued to cruise, and many cruises began to accumulate in a week. When I stayed in September homeless, I’ve been on cruises three or four, even five times a week, “Miettinen image.

Miettinen is currently looking for a new apartment, but the cruises do not stop at finding it.

“When you go on a ship, it’s like going home. The staff knows me and the reception is always happy. I belong to the fleet. ”

Reason According to Miettinen, there is a lack of artists for momentary boredom.

“The ships are quiet because there are no performers. It annoys me the most. ”

Miettinen likes Finnish shock stars, such as Saija from Tuupanen, Eija from Kantola and Marita Taavitsainen. Party bands are not to his taste.

“Saija Tuupanen is number one. I’m his superfans. I always take gifts and everything. The last time I saw him was in the summer, when the restrictions were relaxed and the dance floors were opened. ”

According to Tuupanen’s gig pages, the singer will perform at Viking Grace on March 7.

“If only it were to come to fruition and a group of people to get there. Travel, people, ”Miettinen appeals.

According to his findings, hygiene and health safety are at a high level, at least on the ships he uses a lot.

“Korona doesn’t get caught there. People don’t have to be afraid of that. Surfaces are constantly cleaned. That’s how much I’ve been there myself, and I am not ill. “

Thoughtful The direction of cruise trips is mostly Stockholm, sometimes also Tallinn. During the epidemic, he has not visited countries so as not to be quarantined. “The disease situation in Sweden is so bad that it is better to stay on board.”

Miettinen usually travels alone. Sometimes a boyfriend is involved. In Finland, Miettinen works at Tokman Ruoholahti in Helsinki as a salesman but has sometimes thought of going to work on a ship.

“You could try it, even though I don’t have the language skills.”

Because Miettinen is currently homeless, she stays either with friends or on a boat.

In the ship’s cabin he sleeps well. In winter and autumn, Miettinen’s cabin is windowless because “the window is cold.” In spring and summer, the window rises in value – it brings the morning brightness to the cabin.

A windowless cabin is cheaper, Miettinen reminds. He is sure that if cruises were more expensive, he would not have reached his record of nearly a hundred trips last year.

Now the cruises are practically free for Miettinen. With the company’s front card, the cruise costs him 20 euros, and at the same time he receives a 20 euro voucher for the ship’s store.

“Of course money goes into food, but you would go to the grocery store anyway.”

You can also get a bus trip to Turku cheaply. “Happiness bus tickets EUR I have taken advantage of during the autumn.”

By boat he is like the lord’s purse.

“I hate the hard frosts. In a warm ship, it’s wonderful to look out and think that luckily you don’t have to go anywhere. ”

Miettinen does not go to the sauna on the ship. The fee is unnecessarily expensive, and he is “bad saunas” anyway. A shower is enough and can be found in all cabins.

Miettinen does not want ships where he is drunk too much and where he has felt unsafe. He himself does not use alcohol on cruises.

“I don’t drink, smoke or sniff.”

Miettinen gets his invigorating injection from going on a trip, but there are no cruises booked right now.

“I’m waiting for those artists. If only the desire would increase. We have to keep the starting momentum, ”Miettinen ponders.

Kovan As a class cruise passenger, Miettinen knows the ships and shipping companies from which he has clear opinions: “Now we are waiting for a new ship, the Glory, which Viking is bringing to service in the autumn.”

If the exception period continues, it knows, according to Miettinen, that it will be possible to get a new ship cheaply.

“It’s been good in this corona that cruises have been cheap. They were also cheap in June, July and August, which are usually valuable. ”

White rose is Miettinen ‘s favorite of Saija Tuupanen’ s songs above all others. The hope is to get to the gig soon to hear it – and preferably to the ship gig.