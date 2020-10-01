Traveling More facilitations for Finnish-Russian border traffic: Russian property owners will be able to enter Finland from October

The Finnish-Russian border remains closed to tourists, although travel restrictions have been eased. The number of coronavirus infections has increased since the summer in both countries.

The Russians property owners will be allowed to travel to Finland from the first day of October. Property owners, such as Russian cottagers, are the latest addition to the exception groups that are allowed to travel from Russia to Finland.

The border between Finland and Russia has been closed to passenger traffic since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but during the summer and autumn both Finland and Russia have eased their travel restrictions by allowing certain groups of people to cross the border.

Border Guard According to him, Russian property owners can now come to Finland if they have the necessary need to be able to maintain or renovate the properties they own, and a delay in the measures would cause damage to the building.

However, winter maintenance is not enough to justify travel at a border check. There must be evidence that the property has been broken or broken, ie maintenance operations that require travel must be ones that, for example, local cottage caretakers cannot handle, the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg specifies.

It is still not possible for the whole family to cottage in Finland, but only the property owner is allowed to cross the border.

In the past, Finland has allowed Russians to travel to Finland for family reasons, serious illness or socializing, among other things. Family reasons include, for example, the birth of one’s own child, one’s own wedding or meeting one’s own minor child living in Finland.

Russia restricts entry more strictly than in Finland, even though the coronavirus situation in Finland is better than in Russia.

Since the summer, coronavirus infections have been on the rise again in both countries. On Thursday, a total of 8,945 new infections were diagnosed in Russia. Of these, 285 appeared in St. Petersburg, which is about the size of Finland in terms of official population. In Finland, 111 new infections emerged on Thursday.

Russia requires foreign border crossers to have a negative coronavirus test for a maximum of three days. According to the Consulate General in St. Petersburg, Finland recommends presenting a certificate, but does not require it.

For example, family members of Russian citizens and holders of residence permits can travel to Russia from Finland. Crossing the border is also allowed for certain professional groups working in Russia, but in addition to a visa, Finns need an entry permit issued by the Russian authorities.

Russia also restricts the travel of its own citizens abroad. Most citizens are only allowed to leave the country once, for example to study or work abroad, to visit a close relative or to become ill.

On the border passenger traffic has collapsed despite various exemptions, says the border control officer Kimmo Sainio From the headquarters of the South-East Finland Border Guard.

Since March, there have been only 1,000–1,500 border crossings per day at the border crossing points in south-eastern Finland, when 8,000–15,000 passengers per day were registered at each border crossing point in south-eastern Finland before the travel restrictions came into force.

“Freight drivers are by far the largest group. More than 80 percent are professional freight drivers. Passenger traffic is quite small. The border crossings are dual citizens, students coming to Finland and family members of Finnish citizens, ”says Sainio.

Travel restrictions and changes made to them have significantly increased customer inquiries at both the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg and the Border Guard.

“Whenever the Government makes new decisions to extend or relax restrictions, customers want to verify or find out whether there is a possibility of entry,” Sainio describes.

The Border Guard reminds that the decision to allow entry is always made on a case-by-case basis in connection with border control. Up-to-date information on border crossing instructions can be found at raja.fi.