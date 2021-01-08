Traveling Many countries require immigrants to provide proof of a negative corona test result – Siina Matihaldi contracted coronary heart disease in October, which prevented her from getting home

Even a fresh corona test result does not guarantee that a passenger will not bring a coronavirus infection. The old coronavirus disease suffered by Sina Matihald in October is still positive in the tests, which, according to the Dutch authorities, was an obstacle to a stopover in Amsterdam.

When Living in London Siina Matihaldi traveled to Finland during Christmas, he was amazed. The corona test taken at the airport gave a positive result, although Matihaldi was completely asymptomatic on arrival.

The actions were already familiar to Matihaldi. He was left in isolation waiting for a doctor to call. He had already done so in early October, when he had contracted a coronavirus disease at his student dormitory in London.

“Dared to enter Finland before Christmas knowing that I should have immunity to the disease, as I have just suffered from it,” says Matihaldi.

“When the doctor called after a positive test result, he said there is nothing to worry about because the test can look positive for up to three months after becoming ill.”

Matihaldin was to return to London as an Epiphany. Master’s studies at the London School of Economics are in progress and the spring term will begin shortly. On the way back, he should have changed planes in Amsterdam.

Just before the turn of the year, the Netherlands announced that all those arriving from the EU and the Schengen area must present a certificate of a negative coronavirus test result upon arrival. Only passengers arriving from Iceland have been exempted from the practice due to the good disease situation in the country.

The provision also applies to passengers making a stopover in the Netherlands.

For Matihald, the news meant that a trip home as an Epiphany would probably remain a dream, as the old coronavirus infection tested positive before Christmas.

If an asymptomatic person wants a corona test certificate to travel abroad, this will be directed to the tests through private health care. Matihaldi pondered the matter but skipped the retest.

“I would have to pay € 300 for a private test, which would probably still be positive.”

HS has seen Matihald’s message exchange with the airline and a screenshot of his positive test result in Finland.

Already a diseased coronavirus infection can give a positive PCR test result up to several weeks after the illness, confirms the leading expert Carita Savolainen-Kopra From the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

The Pcr test is the most common test used in Finland to confirm coronavirus infection. The sample is typically taken from the nasopharynx. Studies have shown that the pcr test gives positive results up to 11 weeks after the onset of the disease.

“It is also known that there may be fluctuations in the final stage, meaning the test can be negative at times and then weakly positive again.”

A positive test result does not automatically mean that a person should be infected. Therefore, the test is not used in Finland as a basis for dismantling the coronavirus, for example, Savolainen-Kopra says.

“A patient is typically considered infectious for 14 days from the onset of symptoms. If the disease is very serious, it may take longer. The assessment is made by an infectious disease doctor. ”

Savolainen-Kopra considers it very unlikely that a person would still be infected almost three months after becoming infected. There are also some cases in Finland where the same person has been infected twice, but it is known that in these cases at least three, in some cases six months have elapsed between infections.

“Finnish studies have found that 90% of those infected have antibodies for 6 months,” says Savolainen-Kopra.

According to Savolainen-Kopra, a person who has recently suffered from coronavirus disease should find out whether the attending physician could provide him or her with a certificate of the disease that has already occurred.

Matihaldi also tried to find out whether the result of a pcr test would be replaced by, for example, a doctor’s statement about an already infected coronavirus infection or a coronavirus antibody test that would show that the body had formed antibodies to an already infected disease.

He contacted the airline, urging him to contact the Dutch embassy in Finland. The embassy called for reconnection with the airline, which told Matihald that boarding could not be guaranteed without a negative test result.

Matihaldi called again at the embassy, ​​which assured the Netherlands that nothing but a certificate of a negative pcr test result would guarantee entry into the country.

Netherlands is not the only country to have recently started requiring passengers to provide proof of a negative corona test result. Of the European countries, at least Norway, Belarus, Slovakia, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Spain and Belgium require passengers arriving from Finland to provide proof of a recent test result.

Practices vary from country to country: some only validate the result of a pcr test, while others also accept other types of test, such as the rapid-loss test, which detects infection from viral antigens. Typically, the test may be taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, but Italy, for example, only accepts tests that are no more than 48 hours old.

There has been uncertainty among passengers about where to get a test result and what kind of proof of test is enough to travel. For example, last Friday more than ten passengers were turned from a Finnair flight from Helsinki-Vantaa to Amsterdam due to incomplete corona test documents.

THL’s Savolainen-Kopra reminds that testing immigrants before or after a trip does not completely prevent the infection from entering the country.

“The test result only tells you about the situation at the time of the test. Even if the result is negative, it can be positive the next day. It is all about being able to reduce the number of people who bring the disease to the country and get sick there. ”

Arranging testing for those arriving in the country at the airport is a big logistical effort, Savolainen-Kopra adds.

Matihaldin the problem was finally resolved on Monday night when the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new large-scale social exclusion measures to be introduced in England.

The Matihaldi university campus in London will also be closed until at least mid-February. Distance learning may continue throughout the spring.

The British corona situation has deteriorated rapidly. The reason is suspected to be a viral mutation that is more contagious than before.

In the spring, it was known to have contact teaching in small groups on the university campus, but for the time being Matihaldi will stay in Finland with her boyfriend and parents to study remotely. The beginning semester is his last in college.

“If campus tuition isn’t organized all spring and if the university facilities aren’t open, I’m not going back to London. In that case, I will try to arrange an apartment for myself in Finland for a little longer. ”