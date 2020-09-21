Traveling Is that how flying will be in 15 years? Airbus presented three visions of low-emission passenger aircraft

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Monday three concepts for the aircraft of the future.

What all of Airbus’ new aircraft concepts have in common is that the majority of their air power is to be generated by hydrogen. According to the company, aircraft could halve emissions from aviation.

The hydrogen engine should be available to passengers in the next decade. The French state has already set aside 1.5 billion euros for the development of a low-emission aircraft, according to the news agency Reuters.

“Our goal is to be the first aircraft manufacturer to introduce such an aircraft in 2035,” said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told Le Parisien in an interview with Reuters.

According to Faury, building a hydrogen engine does not require major leaps in technology. Airbus has previously used hydrogen as an energy source in its satellites, for example, according to Reuters.

Three new hydrogen planes in a concept image conveyed by Airbus.­

Airbus the three ZEROe concept aircraft differ significantly in their outer shell: Turbofan looks most like a modern jet engine, but has wings longer than current models. Turboprop while it is equipped with specially made propellers.

BWB (Blended-Wing Body) differs most from current passenger aircraft in that it resembles the Dutch company KLM tested earlier this year v-shaped concept machine.

Airbus’ BWB model differs the most from today’s passenger aircraft.­

Aircraft In any case, the design must be changed if hydrogen is to be used as a fuel: compared to kerosene, it should be about four times more in the machine, Reuters says.

Hydrogen is a very low-emission fuel because its use only generates water vapor. However, the real climate impact of hydrogen aircraft can only be calculated once it is known how environmentally friendly the hydrogen itself has been produced.

Reducing aviation emissions could also have an impact on global warming. Published in the autumn at the University of Manchester-led International in the study it turned out that the contribution of air transport to global warming has doubled between 2000 and 2018.

According to the research group, air transport accounts for about 3.5 percent of human-caused global warming.

Nitrogen oxides from flying increase the formation of global warming ozone, but at the same time decompose atmospheric methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.