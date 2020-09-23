In the rating of subways, compiled by the All-Russian Association of Passengers, St. Petersburg was, alas, the last. True, for the residents of St. Petersburg, he is still the best – comfortable and dear. And the innovations that are taking place in the metro or awaiting it will probably allow them to occupy more honorable places.

From “Dybenko Street” to “Mining Institute”

In recent decades, highways have been intensively built in the city. At the end of 2011, movement along the ring road started in full. In the summer of 2013, I “drove” along the entire length of the WHSD. These and other highways made it possible, of course, to avoid a collapse, but nevertheless they did not solve the transport problem, and traffic jams are evidence of this. For residents of many areas, because of them, the center has now become inaccessible.

And although St. Petersburg residents, unlike Muscovites, do not perceive the metro as essential transport, nevertheless, according to experts, most of the city dwellers pin their hopes on it.

Recently, Metrostroy announced that the first section of the running tunnel on the Lakhtinsko-Pravoberezhnaya line between the Teatralnaya and Spasskaya stations has been completed. And immediately after that, the metro builders began to prepare their “Petrovna” (the so-called tunnel boring complex) for the second section.

That is, our metro is still growing. Lakhtinsko-Pravoberezhnaya line, passing from “Spasskaya” under the main channel of the Neva, will grow up to 14.8 km – this is the total length of the path from “Ul. Dybenko “to the” Mining Institute “. It will be put into operation, according to the latest plans, in 2022. True, the Teatralnaya station, also according to the last time specification, will start operating in full mode only in 2025.

Photo: Alexey Danichev / RIA Novosti

This year, the city authorities have increased funding for the construction of this subway line to 2.12 billion rubles, adding 1.2 billion to the previously allocated money. Finally, they began to speed up the long-running project. Although, according to some sources, funds were redistributed from those allocated for the construction of the Krasnoselsko-Kalininskaya line. However, one way or another, it is already clear: the width of the metro will grow.

Integration with electric trains

The only way to get from Pulkovo to the city now is by car. This is nonsense for a modern airport. But pulling the metro to it is expensive and hardly necessary. Aeroexpress and tram line projects were born and successfully shipped under the cloth.

Nevertheless, there is a project for the integration of railways into the city transport network. Last summer Governor Alexander Beglov and head of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov signed an agreement on interaction and cooperation, which gave it a start. In April, a document with a long and difficult title was approved: “Concept for the development of railway infrastructure in order to organize suburban and intracity passenger traffic in the St. Petersburg railway junction.” And the railroad workers have even started designing.

This means that electric trains will begin to run more often on the railway tracks running through the city. They will perform the role of both suburban trains, transporting residents of districts set up outside St. Petersburg, and urban transport.

Of course, it will be necessary to reconstruct the tracks and build transport and interchange hubs for integration with the metro and ground routes. Those from St. Petersburg who, while in Moscow, managed to ride the MCC or one of the diameters (MCD), understand how it will look and work.

True, it will not work to close the passenger ring, as it was done in Moscow – the city’s layout does not allow. Russian Railways offered 2 half rings. The first is supposed to lead from Beloostrov through “Lakhta-Center”, Piskarevka, Ladozhsky railway station, then – on the railway track of the Baltic direction, to the airport “Pulkovo”, and from there – to Ligovo and Oranienbaum. That is, it will finally be possible to get to the plane by rail, where there are no traffic jams.

The second half-ring begins in Toksovo, in the area of ​​Shafirovsky Prospekt it connects with the first, and in front of Pulkovo it leaves for Gatchina. For those who bought apartments behind the ring road, the answer to the question “How to get to the center?” will be unambiguous.

The only thing left is to decide what to do with the freight traffic that is now going by rail through the city. Moreover, their volume, according to forecasts, will grow 1.4 times in the coming years, since St. Petersburg remains a port.

And this has already been done. To remove cargo transit from the city, two cargo bypasses will be built: northeastern (Orekhovo – Pavlovo-on-Neva) and southwestern (Bronka – Vladimirskaya).

Technical equipment

But if the “big St. Petersburg metro”, integrated with surface tracks, is a matter of the future, then equipping the subway with modern technology is already a present day.

A couple of weeks ago Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Transport of St. Petersburg Andrey Vlasevich reported that 47 out of 72 metro stations are equipped with an intelligent video surveillance system, and transport security control points are located at 28 key stations.

Such technical “armament” meets international requirements and guarantees the safety of passengers. Besides safety, technology (different, of course) provides them with convenience. In the same rating, where St. Petersburg as a whole does not look the best, our metro does not lag behind others in terms of Wi-Fi availability, and in terms of the variability of fare payment methods it is second only to Moscow and Novosibirsk.

Our passengers can choose between a nostalgic badge, transport and bank cards. And, as statistics show, more and more of them prefer the latter option. In this case, to pay for the fare, just hold the card for a couple of seconds to the terminal. Each metro station has one-touch card payment turnstiles, usually located on the side.

It is only necessary that the card supports contactless payments (such a card has a radio wave symbol, it looks like a wi-fi icon). Then he touched the reader with it – and the path is open. This option is not only convenient, but also safe, since you do not need to transfer cash from hand to hand – this is especially important in this pandemic year.

Plus, a very significant time saving is obtained. The Moscow Department of Transport has calculated it: if a passenger does not spend time buying a ticket at the box office, but immediately goes to the turnstile and pays for travel without contact, then he saves 8 minutes. in a day.

It seems that these calculations can be fully attributed to the St. Petersburg metro. And add that in addition to saving time, our passengers also receive cost savings. After all, holders of the Unified St. Petersburg card can pay for travel with a discount of 19 rubles, and holders of other contactless Mir cards (of any bank) – with a discount of 14 rubles.

This campaign began last year, and the share of payments with national payment cards, according to Maria Tochilova, Director for Product Development, Digital and Technological Services of the Mir national payment system, among all card payments at St. Petersburg metro turnstiles from August to December 2019 the year grew eightfold – from 5% to 40%, and now it has already approached 50%. In general, over the past year, the number of payments made with Mir cards at metro turnstiles increased on average 15 times a day.

As Tochilova explained, when they summed up the results of last year’s action, they decided to extend it for the whole of 2020. By the way, according to analysts, Russia is one of the five countries where most contactless payments are made, and plastic remains the main instrument of such operations. According to a study by the analytical center NAFI, 60% of Russian residents pay for their purchases using a contactless method. And according to the statistics of some banks, the number of contactless card payments reaches 80%.