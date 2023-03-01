Entirely digital, with a very modern, fast work organization, carried out (nomen omen) by truly passionate guys: a few minutes after I joined the editorial staff of FormulaPassion I understand why the GeDi Group has taken over this engine platform. What made this publication fascinating and unique were not only the 18 million unique users, the leadership in the sector, the community created around motorsport. It was the very essence of digitization, of that world that Steve Jobs presented to us for the first time during the MacWorld opening conference on January 9, 2007 by launching the iPhone.

That video (watch it again, it’s worth it) is one of the most studied on the net. And after a thousand analyses, today, everyone agrees that Jobs was sending out a simple and unedited message: ‘with the iPhone you can make all your annoyance fun’. That is managing the agenda, emails, buying something or classifying music. A revolution. And this is, in the end, the meaning of digitization, which the good ones summarize in one word: gaming. If something isn’t game it’s not fun, if it’s not fun it’s old, it’s not modern, it’s digital. Here it is: the information of the FormulaPassion motor sector is already gaming, therefore digital. Fun. And, through tales, stories, curiosities, anecdotes, beautiful things to read it will always be more.

Mauro Coppinithe director who preceded me at the helm of FormulaPassion – and whom I publicly thank for the enormous work done on what was an extraordinary engine startup (together with Antonio Azzano, the other ‘turbo’ of this company) – at the time of the acquisition of the warhead by Gedi he wrote that now “it will be possible to further expand content and dissemination. And, above all, ensure that FormulaPassion.it continues to be that distinctive tool that all readers have helped to consolidate over time”.

This is the mission that I take on, with the aim of increasingly integrating the Motori cylinder head into the GeDi galaxy. I won’t be alone here: the editorial director of FormulaPassion will help me, Maurice Molinari, whom I thank for the trust expressed in me and for the stubbornness he has shown (and which he shows every day) in the challenge of expanding the perimeter of the leading publishing group in Europe. A mission that can only be accomplished “by insisting for a long time, every day, giving readers the perception of a newspaper that really affects reality and that is worth supporting. A newspaper with which to identify again”. These are Molinari’s words. He was referring to Republicbut the concept is the same for every newspaper.

Now connect the dots: fun, digitization, storytelling, engines. Here she is Treasure map. A treasure that FormulaPassion will bring out day after day, race after race, new model after new model. Let’s start with the Bahrain F1 GP and the launch of the Ferrari Purosangue. The journey into the world of passion for engines has just begun…