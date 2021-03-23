R.Eisefreiheit – especially for Germans who had to spend part of their life behind the wall and death strip in the GDR, this word has a magical ring to it. What was taken for granted for decades by their compatriots was for a long time only steered and conceivable in one direction for the imprisoned; and a year ago Chancellor Merkel also emphasized the special importance of this freedom, referring to her own biography. The fact that it can also be restricted due to predominant goods is beyond question, especially in view of the increasing number of infections – but apparently the sense of freedom and the duty to plausibly justify its restriction has been lost.

Traveling is not a bad thing per se – not even in a pandemic. Driving to the holiday apartment in your own car doesn’t mean more contacts than staying at home or going to work. In addition, legislators and the government must ensure in every situation that every measure serves the purpose pursued by them (even this cannot always be precisely identified) and that they treat essentially the same things equally.

Above all, there is a lack of control

This applies to the closing and opening of shops as well as to restrictions on freedom of movement. The legal situation is not that “tricky” (Merkel), not even with regard to trips abroad. Rules can be changed.

Yes, if the risk was assessed as great enough, air travel could also be prohibited in principle. If you allow them, according to the good motto “In case of doubt for freedom”, but require a test upon entry, this in turn raises the question of why more freedom should not be possible again on the basis of tests or vaccination certificates .

It is obvious that it could no longer go on in this way in view of the resurgence of the pandemic. But the main danger lies in the lack of (border) control and enforcement. Freedom is not required to give reasons. Exit restrictions are not standard measures. Travel is not dependent on grace. You can justify restrictions well if they are stringent and plausible. More air and a change of scenery can contribute to acceptance. Those in power also need to be down to earth.