After a report on the famous luxury street theater company Royal (8.50 p.m.), it’s time for the fabulous world imagined by Jules Verne. Recorded at the Théâtre du Vieux-Colombier in 2018, in an adaptation and staging by Christian Hecq and Valérie Lesort, with the Comédie-Française troupe, these “20,000 Leagues under the Sea” is a show for all audiences. He sets up the interior of the “Nautilus” on stage. With beautiful surprising effects. G. R.

20000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA. THEATER / FRANCE 5 / FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26 / 9.50 p.m.