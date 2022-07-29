Traveling | In the future, it may be possible to board a flight with a mobile phone application and a facial image – Finland wants to be among the first to try “digipass”

The digital travel document may be tried when traveling between Finland and Croatia.

In the future you don’t necessarily need to take a physical passport or identity card with you for trips abroad, but the information in the travel document can be carried along in the mobile phone application.

A pilot project can soon start in Finland, where the use of a digital travel document for cross-border travel will be tested for the first time in the European Union.

The EU Commission has hoped that some member states would organize such pilot projects. Based on the experience gained from them, the Commission could promote the introduction of digital travel documents later in the EU.

Border Guard staff inspector Mikko Väisänen says that the commission contacted Finland at the end of last year and inquired about the willingness to participate in the pilot project.

The purpose of using a digital travel document is to make border checks and travel smoother and faster. If a single border inspection goes a little faster than it does now, according to Väisänen, the multiplier effects can be large for large masses of passengers.

According to preliminary plans, the use of the digital travel document could be tested in passenger traffic between Finland and Croatia and the Netherlands and Canada. The funding would come from the Commission.

Väisänen emphasizes that it is still uncertain whether the pilot project will be implemented in Finland.

“We are currently preparing a funding application for the commission. The application must be submitted by the end of August. After that, it will be decided whether the project will be realized or not,” says Väisänen.

Provided the pilot project will take place in air traffic between Finland and Croatia, the authorities are asking a number of passengers to be voluntary guinea pigs.

According to Väisänen, passengers will receive an application on their phone that contains digital travel document. When passengers are about to travel, they send the information in the travel document electronically to the border authorities in advance.

“The information is checked in advance and deleted after the trip,” says Väisänen.

For the pilot project, Helsinki–Vantaa airport would have one line for both departing and arriving passengers, with which they could perform border checks.

At the border inspection, a photo is taken of the passenger, based on which he is identified.

“In the first step, the passport has to be flashed over the reader at the same time, but it doesn’t even have to be opened. As a further development, it will probably be possible to use a phone instead of the passport,” says Väisänen.

In addition to Helsinki-Vantaa, a similar system is planned to be implemented in a pilot project in Croatia.

In a pilot project passengers should therefore still have their traditional passport with them.

“In the long run, the goal is to no longer need to carry a physical passport when traveling. However, its realization takes time. The pilot project would only be the first step in this matter,” says Väisänen.

Väisänen says that thanks to the digital travel document, the passenger will not necessarily have to carry it with them in the future nor an inspection card or other papers. He could be recognized based on his face, for example when going to a plane or security check.

If the commission grants funding for the pilot project, the experiment would start at the end of the year and continue until the end of next year.

In traffic between Finland and Croatia, the digital travel document could only be tried next spring at the earliest, because there are no direct flights between the two countries in winter.

Therefore, Finland is considering whether Finnish passengers participating in the pilot project could use the digital travel document on flights other than Croatia.

