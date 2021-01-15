Traveling In a couple of weeks, you can also play golf in the Thai quarantine: “This is not a basic golf holiday”

The Thai golf quarantine has very strict rules, for example, regarding movement on the course and in the resort area.

Hua Hin

To Thailand after two weeks, travelers will be able to spend their entry quarantine playing golf. Six golf courses have entered into an agreement with the administration to arrange a golf quarantine.

Traveling to Thailand has so far required a fully supervised and strict two-week quarantine in a state-approved hotel. In practice, quarantine has had to be spent in a closed hotel room.

Most of the people who have already come to Thailand and will be coming soon are either working in Thailand or otherwise living in the country for long periods or completely.

Terrestrial The announcement of the change in quarantine practices came at a contradictory time for Finland. Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Taneli Puumalainen at a briefing by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the THL on Thursday recommended that all non-essential trips abroad should be avoided.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Krista Kiuru (sd), for his part, said that ministries are preparing new measures related to border traffic and travel, which are due to be decided by the end of next week.

The new recommendations and regulations relate to new, susceptible mutations in the coronavirus. Last week, 11 percent of new infections were from people who came from abroad.

Thailand entry control during the coronavirus pandemic is known as one of the strictest in the world. The country’s tourism industry has suffered badly from the restrictions, but the vast majority of the population has opposed the opening of borders in all opinion polls.

For months, there have been no internal infections in Thailand. Before Christmas, one cluster of infections caused the spread of the disease, but currently infections are registered at about the same rate as in Finland, even though there are more than ten times as many people in Thailand.

The first batch of tourists will enter the Thai golf quarantine on January 30 and the next on February 16. Thereafter, the schedule will be announced separately.

The details of the golf quarantine were confirmed on Wednesday. Terms and conditions are strict.

“This is not a basic golf holiday. Here, too, we live in an all-inclusive hotel, but this is still a state quarantine, ”says the golf teacher Juha-Matti Vuorinen, who is the only foreigner in Thailand to organize quarantines.

Golf teacher Juha-Matti Vuorinen and course supervisor Napol Odi Muangkham coordinate in Korona time very closely what happens on the fairways.­

When golf tourists come from the bus, they are directed directly to the corona test. They then go to their room for a day to wait for the test result. If the result is negative, they will be allowed to go golfing under supervision. The start times for the rounding or round start have been agreed in advance.

Groups leave every 15 minutes, when the interval is usually ten minutes. The distances are kept larger than usual so that the groups do not get confused. There are three golfers in one group.

Each group consists of people who have come on the same ride at the same time and have been tested at the same time. After the tour, each is directed back to the room.

“It lacks the social chore of going to sit in a club, drinking coffee or refreshments and exchanging news,” Vuorinen says.

Everything in quarantine is precisely defined, including room to field and back movement. Tourists are not scheduled to meet each other in any area of ​​the hotel.

Finland travel recommendations Vuorinen understands. He points out that Thailand is the country with the lowest risk in Finland’s risk classification.

“From spring to December, there have been virtually no cases here. Now they have increased a bit. ”

According to Vuorinen, every effort has been made in the state quarantine of the whole of Thailand to ensure that possible infections do not spread.

“When a person leaves here in due course, he must, of course, comply with the regulations that have been passed.”

Half of the golf quarantine sites, or three courses, are a couple of hundred miles northwest of Bangkok in Kanchanaburi. The best known golf areas for Finns are in Hua Hin and Pattaya. Pattaya does not have any golf quarantine resorts, and the nearest to Hua Hin is 30 kilometers north of Cha-am.

Vuorinen has organized quarantine in Kanchanaburi in a field he has known for a long time. According to him, there are three places there, partly because of its central location.

“It’s easy to organize after quarantine anywhere, like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin or Pattaya.”

Mountain according to Kanchanaburi resorts gladly left according to the project. They had already planned the matter when Vuorinen contacted him.

“Kanchanaburi is so much quieter than even Hua Hin, and the fields have practically stood empty. It is a win-win for them. ”

According to various estimates, it will certainly be a long time before Thailand opens its borders to free travel.