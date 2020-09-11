Touring Well being authorities dissatisfied by easing journey restrictions – “STM’s start line has been essential”

In its negotiations on coronavirus restrictions, the federal government determined to facilitate journey to Finland. “There isn’t a method to predict how it will have an effect on,” says Mika Salminen from THL.

Well being authorities dissatisfied with the federal government’s choice to chill out journey restrictions on the coronavirus.

In its negotiations, the federal government determined to liberalize journey to Finland. Sooner or later, it is possible for you to to journey to Finland with out quarantine from nations the place lower than 25 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been recognized within the final 14 days. The change will take impact subsequent Saturday.

Technique Director, Ministry of Social Affairs and Well being (STM) Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki informed a authorities information convention on Friday that well being officers opposed easing journey restrictions.

“These options have been made on the idea of in depth dialogue and groundwork within the board. STM’s start line for elevating the incidence has been essential, however right here an general consideration has been made in accordance with the hybrid technique and this answer has been reached. We’ll go together with it, ”Voipio-Pulkki mentioned.

Voipio-Pulkki additionally mentioned that the event of the epidemic state of affairs should now be monitored significantly carefully.

Additionally Director of the Well being Security Division of the Nationwide Institute for Well being and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen burdened that it is a matter of presidency alternative. In keeping with Salminen, it’s not attainable to foretell, for instance, how the federal government’s choice will have an effect on the unfold of recent infections.

“Plenty of work has been executed in Finland to search out attainable instances and their contacts, and thereby break the chains of an infection and forestall the epidemic from accelerating,” Salminen mentioned.

“The federal government has decided on the border, making an allowance for the general wants of Finnish society.”

When weighing the general wants, each well being safety and different actions of society have been thought-about.

“That is the federal government’s alternative and it’s going now.”