Touring Authorities eases journey situations – with present an infection charges from these nations, it is going to quickly be doable to journey to Finland with out quarantine

After the federal government’s resolution, you’ll be able to journey to Finland with out quarantine from Sweden, Estonia and Serbia, amongst others.

Authorities has relaxed restrictions on journey to Finland from overseas. Minister of the Inside Maria Ohisalo (inexperienced), Minister of Financial Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) and the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) mentioned Thursday evening after authorities talks that journey to Finland with out quarantine from nations with lower than 25 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the final 14 days was allowed. The change will take impact subsequent Saturday.

With the present an infection charges, it’s best to journey to Finland from 14 nations with out quarantine. These nations are Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Cyprus, Serbia, Monaco, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Liechtenstein and the Vatican Metropolis State.

In apply, this additionally signifies that Finns can journey to those nations and return to Finland with out quarantine. Nevertheless, touring to nations additionally depends upon the restrictions that different nations impose on Finns getting into them.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications additionally has pending legislative change, which may require these coming to Finland from overseas to have a detrimental coronavirus take a look at outcome within the nation of origin. The invoice is underneath dialogue.

Authorities negotiated border visitors and journey restrictions till Thursday properly into the night. The earlier restrict set by the federal government was 8 to 10 instances of illness per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. There are solely a handful of nations left in Europe that fall under that restrict. The corresponding determine for Finland is 8.1.

A Finnish citizen has the correct assured by the Structure to depart Finland and return to Finland at any time. These returning to Finland from high-risk nations have been really helpful to stay in voluntary quarantine for 14 days. As well as, the authorities have been in a position to impose folks in so-called obligatory quarantine, which is necessary.