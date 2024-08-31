Traveling | Fluid restrictions for airline passengers will change on Sunday

Travel|As of Sunday, liquids can be packed in a maximum of desi containers in hand luggage.

Air passengers liquid restrictions will change at the beginning of September due to new EU regulations. From Sunday you can at European airports According to Finavia pack liquids in packages of no more than one hundred milliliters in hand luggage.

In Helsinki-Vantaa, the maximum allowed total amount of liquids transported in hand luggage remains unchanged. It will continue to be two liters per passenger.

The change does not apply to checked bags or regulations regarding medicines, baby food or special diets.

At Helsinki-Vantaa airport, liquids can still be kept inside the bag during the security check. So there is no need to put liquids in a transparent bag. However, travelers should check the destination country’s own rules.

Fluid restrictions has previously been relaxed in Helsinki-Vantaa.

The amount of liquids allowed in hand luggage increased from one liter to two liters in the summer of 2023. More new security screening devices were also installed at the airport, which is why liquid containers over a deciliter were allowed.

The rules coming into force in September are therefore a partial return to the previous restrictions.