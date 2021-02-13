Traveling Finland will introduce a digital identity card at the beginning of 2023, and a passport will continue to be required when traveling

Passport applications will soon be congested. The number of passports and identity cards applied for children collapsed during the Korona period.

In Finland about a million people do not have a valid identity card, and a large proportion of them are children. In the future, you can also prove your identity with an electronic identity card, which will be available from the beginning of 2023.

The proportion of those without a passport or identity card has increased significantly during the pandemic. A year ago, 4.35 million Finns still had a valid passport or identity card. Now the number has dropped to 4.18 million.

“Traditionally, Finns have renewed their documents very quickly. The corona period has had a significant impact on this, ”says the Chief Inspector of the Police Board Juhani Ruutu.

HS said previouslythat the number of passport applications plummeted last year and that there may be a sum of applications ahead when travel becomes more common again.

Usually a passport or identity card is obtained for the child at the time the trip is known. In everyday life, a small child usually does not have a great need for it.

“The first passport has usually been applied for a lot for people under one year of age. Finland has a fairly strong southern tourism culture. Even small children are taken on trips, ”says Ruutu.

Every child must have their own travel document, and Ruutu does not recommend relying on a Kela card or a driving license when traveling in the Nordic countries.

“The passport succeeds the whole world and the ID card succeeds the EU and EEA countries. The situation in the Nordic countries is a bit more complicated, ”says Ruutu.

Traveling in the Nordic countries does not require a travel document from Nordic citizens, but you must still be able to prove your identity and citizenship.

“Some airlines may accept a driver’s license or even a Kela card for flights within the Nordic countries, but I do not recommend trusting them. These documents do not show all the necessary personal information reliably enough, so it is easier to access it when you obtain a passport or identity card for a child, ”says Ruutu.

Passia or an identity card is still needed at the borders at the stage when Finns have a digital identity card in use at the beginning of 2023.

Information Management Adviser Maria Nikkilä the Ministry of Finance says the new app will work for authentication like an ID card and passport, but when traveling it’s not enough.

“International regulations still require a written passport or identity card,” says Nikkilä.

Digital the idea behind the ID card is to make obtaining an ID card an easy low-threshold operation. The card could be used to prove identity in business transactions and electronic services.

According to Nikkilä, its free or paid nature has not yet been decided.

Today, an ordinary passport costs between 52 and 58 euros, depending on how you apply. The price was increased from the beginning of the year due to a decrease in application volumes. The price of an identity card is 49–55 euros, depending on the application method.

According to Nikkilä, a digital identity card would serve especially those groups of people who, for one reason or another, find it difficult to obtain and use existing bank IDs and mobile certificates.

“The idea is also that in addition to the mobile application, an alternative device would be offered, such as a stick that can be connected to a computer,” says Nikkilä. “That way, owning a phone wouldn’t be a mandatory requirement.”

According to Nikkilä, an easy-to-download digital identity card would also serve foreign employees and students and at the same time support the acquisition of experts in the country.

“This also requires developing the background process so that foreigners can create an ID-like identifier to which a digital identity is attached,” he adds.

Passports and the demand for ID cards The screen does not see the impact of the upcoming digital ID card so far.

“International research is being done on the possibility of a digital travel document. It has long-term goals worldwide. In a few years, it will of course be possible in a certain area, for example in Europe, ”says Ruutu.

There will be at least one reform in proof of identity this year when fingerprints are being added to the ID card. The EU regulation requires it from the beginning of August.