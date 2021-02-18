Traveling Expired passports are now being renewed with a contract: in Helsinki and Vantaa, up to a six-week queue at police customer service points

The passport renewal debt is so high that congestion was expected, according to the Police Board.

The police customer service points in Uusimaa are congested. The reasons are those applying for passports and identity cards, which have been more numerous in recent weeks.

HS said last week that the number of Finns without a passport or identity card has increased significantly during the pandemic. A year ago, 4.35 million Finns still had a valid passport or identity card. The number has decreased to 4.18 million.

“It is a fact that congestion is expected at the latest when movement restrictions are removed or reduced and travel is possible. The passport renewal debt is so high, ”says the Police Board’s permit administration manager Hanna Piipponen.

As of January national statistics, the renewal of passports and identity cards does not seem to have increased.

“Feedback from police departments is that now renewal has started to pick up. Customers have clearly set off, especially in southern Finland, ”says Piipponen.

Passportand ID card applications can be submitted electronically online. Roughly about every other passport is obtained without a visit to the police station if certain conditions are met.

If the renewal requires a visit to the police station, you should be prepared to wait. For example, in Vantaa and Helsinki, customer service hours for police licensing services have been booked for up to six weeks ahead.

“I think people are starting to look a little more optimistic about the future and are going to apply for passports. It may be that the application for travel documents has been pledged for the whole of last year, ”says the permit manager of the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department. Anne Rautala.

Congestion is worst in Vantaa and Helsinki. Instead, times are available faster for other departments of the department, such as Porvoo, Järvenpää and Hyvinkää.

“Yes, we can handle electronic application queues. It takes 5-8 working days before the passport can be picked up, ”says Rautala.

In Helsinki Passports were renewed 38.5 percent less last year than in 2019, says the chief commissioner Pekka Kallio From the Helsinki Police Department.

“Given the circumstances, there are surprisingly many passport applicants, that’s at least one reason for congestion.”

On Wednesday, the licensing services for the Helsinki Central Police Station had been booked for six weeks ahead. New times may be booked even at short notice, but they also go fast.

“We need to adjust operations so that if an epidemic strikes here, we need to be sure that we can handle all appointments despite the quarantine,” Kallio says.

According to Kallio’s estimates, there were fewer customers in the autumn. Appointments began to congest after the turn of the year.

In Helsinki, you can also come to the police station to queue without making an appointment. However, it is not recommended during a pandemic.

“Customers are taken to the lobby ten at a time. Safety distances can be maintained and masks are available. ”

In order to solve the congestion, consideration has been given to extending opening hours, for example.

“In the coming weeks, I dare not promise any relief,” Kallio says.

Police Board According to Hanna Piipponen, the corona epidemic may have at times slowed down customer service at police stations throughout the country.

The number of customers has been limited and station staff have been quarantined due to exposures. Customer service points at some police stations may have been temporarily closed. Last year’s small numbers of clients could also have led to customer service staff being redeployed at police stations to other positions where some may still be present.

“As such, I am pleased that people have now been mobilized. The longer the exceptional situation lasts, the greater the backlog of applications once the situation is over. ”

If many postpone applying for a passport, customer service queues can become even longer.

When more than a year has elapsed since the passport expires, the customer drops out of the so-called simplified procedure. In this case, the customer must come to the police station and apply for a fingerprint when applying for a new passport, even if this was also done when applying for the previous passport.