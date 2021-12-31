Traveling Estonia’s decision to relax restaurant restrictions by the turn of the year did not get Finns moving in large numbers

In Estonia, restaurants, bars and venues will be open until the morning until the New Year. The Estonian decision has not been reflected in the shipping companies’ reservations during the New Year.

If Finns like to celebrate the turn of the year in a restaurant, the chances are low due to the coronavirus.

You can go to Kainuu, for example, which is the only area in mainland Finland where the on-trade or opening hours of restaurants are not restricted at the moment – or to Estonia, which decided to relax restaurant restrictions for two days in the New Year.

On Friday 31 December and Saturday 1 January, bars, restaurants and venues will be open all night until morning, when interest rate restrictions will normally close by 11 pm The old restrictions will take effect on Sunday evening, 2 January.

However, there are no signs of a rush of people to Estonia. On Thursday and Friday, shipping companies said the opening of bars did not seem to have had much of an impact on demand for trips to Estonia.

“Estonia’s decision has not been seen as dramatic,” says Tallink Silja’s Senior Vice President, Communications Marika Nöjd.

“Sure, there will always be some reservations in the last drop, but that has been a general trend throughout the Corona period.”

According to Nöjd, it is typical of Korona time that reservations can still be made on the day of travel. Based on the bookings, the shipping company cannot determine whether the last-minute bookings made for Estonian ships around the New Year are based on Estonia’s decision to relax restaurant restrictions or whether there are other reasons for the trip.

Festive people was hardly moving in the West Harbor of Helsinki on Thursday afternoon. On Friday morning, there were mostly couples, families and pensioners leaving for Estonia. Only one travel party told HS that they intended to head to Estonian nightlife, but the party did not want to be interviewed.

Friday morning Valtteri Laakso and Anna Creutzburg are in the West Harbor on their way to the ferry, which will take them to a Tallinn hotel for a weekend getaway. The trip had already been booked before the information on restaurant opening hours during the Estonian New Year, and the news did not change the couple’s travel plans in any way.

“It’s just going to the hotel and the spa. We are not going to go to nightclubs, ”says Laakso.

Valley and Creutzburg have clarified in advance the corona situation and corona restrictions in Estonia. They know that in Estonia the use of a mask is required in public interiors and that access to many public interiors requires proof of a full coronary vaccination series or of a disease contracted less than six months ago.

“We were in Estonia in the summer of 2020, but otherwise we haven’t traveled. You don’t care so much about your own health when there are two vaccines, but the health of your loved ones makes you think, ”says Laakso.

In Estonia, the incidence rate of the coronavirus, ie the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, is approximately at the Finnish level. The comparison of the latest incidence figures is complicated by the fact that in recent days there have been a delay in reporting infection rates in Finland.

Travel to Estonia is not reserved more than usual for other shipping companies.

“There’s no rush to talk about, but there’s been no rush here in a couple of years,” said the director of marketing and communications. Ida Toikka-Everi From Eckerö Line.

However, Toika-Everi said she believes some people are interested in the opportunity.

The same was said by the director of information Johanna Boijer-Svahnström Viking Line. According to him, there has been no spike in demand that requires special attention.

Shipping companies the year has been quiet again due to the pandemic, and the new self-transformation will not change the situation. There are still fewer passengers than usual.

“If you think about something positive, then we usually have the quietest month. This is the right time now, fortunately there is no high season, ”said Boijer-Svahnström.

Viking Line’s ships are once again required to wear a face mask, and karaoke, for example, is not currently sung. According to Boijer-Svahnström, the most difficult thing now is to make passengers aware of the entry restrictions in Finland, Sweden and, for example, Åland.

“It’s quite a job to signal out what’s going on anywhere.”