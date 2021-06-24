After a long Corona break, many finally want to go on summer vacation again. But in some regions the delta variant could thwart the bill.

Hanover – The Delta variant is becoming a problem in many parts of the world. The mutant is also becoming more and more common in Germany, with more and more experts warning of rapid spread. However, if you want to finally take your vacation again this summer, you should think carefully about your vacation spot. “When traveling in regions that are affected by the Delta variant* are particularly affected, should be avoided, “said President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt. Which regions are hardest hit?

Over six percent of new infections in Germany can already be traced back to the delta variant. Other EU countries are hit even worse. Portugal currently has the most with the Delta variant. The country has not planned any tourism restrictions for the time being. It is therefore still possible for Germans to vacation in Portugal. How is it in other countries? Kreiszeitung.de offers an overview via the delta variant in popular travel countries* and which rules apply there. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.