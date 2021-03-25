A policeman controls the passage of travelers at the Madrid airport, last Friday. Chema Moya / EFE

Restrictions on travel for tourism between communities in Spain brings a tail. Paradox, contradiction, control of the pandemic, nonsense, scrupulous compliance with the rules, lack of coherence … These are some of the qualifiers – for all tastes – that have been dedicated to a measure that at first glance seems to clash head-on with another in force at the moment: they follow the open borders with the rest of Europe to travel for tourism between these countries and Spain.

Socialist ministers have cascaded on this issue to defend the Executive’s position, similar to that of other EU countries such as Germany or France. Even the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, justified these decisions in the Congress of Deputies this Wednesday. “Spain has followed the recommendations of the European Union, for example keeping the borders open for intra-community travel. The important thing is to carry out the controls to avoid imported infections and that is what we are doing ”, he insisted.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, or the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, have expressed themselves in the same line. “Spain is scrupulously following all community recommendations,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Monday. Despite this, the bloc opposition has been criticizing the measures adopted for days and what they understand as discrimination between residents of Spain and the rest of Europe. More if possible after the slap on the wrist of the EU, which called for consistency in the measures adopted for travel within the country and abroad, since the risks linked to the coronavirus are similar in both cases. The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has tried to take the issue away by ensuring that the majority of those who arrive from abroad at Easter, 56% of the trips, will be Spaniards who return to the country. These are the main questions regarding the next Easter holidays:

Can tourists come to Spain from the rest of Europe?

The answer is yes, although with conditions. Tourists from countries such as Germany or France, two of the main fishing grounds in Spain, may go to destinations such as Mallorca or Benidorm, although from the Peninsula a person from Cádiz or Madrid will be prohibited from traveling to the Balearic Islands for leisure. “The Schengen area is open because it is controlled by the EU. In any case, very little tourist traffic is expected for the next few weeks, “say sources from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Among the conditions for entry into the country is the presentation of a negative PCR within 72 hours prior to arrival. A requirement, yes, that is only necessary if you travel to Spain by plane or boat, so those who arrive by road will not have to take this test. Something that happens, for example, with many of the French visitors in recent months. “We are recommending that there be no trips, both to the Spanish and to the countries that send us travelers. We are saying not to come and so are the German and French governments ”, Minister Maroto insisted. However, airlines and travel agencies feel the rebound in demand to destinations such as the Balearic Islands and have already increased the number of flights and hotels available for the coming weeks.

Open bar for French or German tourists?

Travelers from these countries will be able to visit Spain if they wish with the aforementioned nuances: mandatory PCR for those arriving by plane or boat. And once they are in Spain, they will be governed by the same rules as nationals. That is, they can travel to any point in Spain, but they will not be allowed to move between autonomous communities once they are in Spain.

The explanation for the fact that the prohibition of movement for leisure between regions coincides with the possible arrival of foreign tourists is based on the origin of these limitations: they are set by the autonomous communities and they do not have the power to limit access to the country . “The autonomies can close their territory on the perimeter with respect to other regions, but they cannot prevent a European person from entering their community. Only the Executive has this capacity, notifying the closure of its borders ”, legal sources explain.

This issue is a headache for Spain and also for other countries. For example in Germany, where the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, cinemas and museums has been extended until April 18, while areas such as the Balearic Islands were removed from the risk zone. This exempted them from being quarantined and performing a PCR upon their return to the country, although in the end the test will be mandatory. This contradiction has provoked protests from the German tourism sector and from the federal states where this sector is more thriving, since within Germany it is forbidden to spend the night in hotels if it is not for work reasons, but these trips outside the country were allowed in practice. Such is the uproar that the Government is already studying the possibility of restricting travel abroad.

Can travelers from outside the EU also visit Spain?

In this case, mobility is more limited because they do not belong to the Schengen area. In fact, there are non-essential travel restrictions for third countries outside the European Union. Furthermore, in the cases of countries in which a more contagious variant of the virus circulates, for example Brazil and South Africa, the limitations are even greater.

As a general rule, residents of these third countries may only enter Spain for work reasons or force majeure. A general veto that does not affect European citizens who return from these areas classified as unsafe due to their epidemiological situation. That is, a national of Spain or another State of the Old Continent may return even if there is this restriction.

Can UK residents travel for leisure?

At the moment British tourists will not be able to disembark in their favorite destinations in Spain: the Canary Islands, Costa del Sol, Benidorm, the Balearic Islands … But not because of a restriction from the coalition government, which has already withdrawn it, but because the Kingdom Kingdom restricts these movements for leisure until May 17. In addition, in case some are tempted to escape in search of being able to enjoy the sun on a terrace of the hotel industry abroad, the British Executive will fine with almost 6,000 euros to those who leave the country on vacation.

Several agents of the National Police control the documentation of the passengers at the Atocha station, in Madrid, last Thursday. Óscar Cañas / Europa Press

Can Spaniards travel to another Spanish community?

At Easter, the Interterritorial Health Council has decided that there will be no mobility for leisure between autonomies. Nothing, no exceptions. Even the Community of Madrid, which showed its reluctance, had to comply with the measure. “The Executive has come to the conclusion that mobility between regions triggers infections, and at Easter there would be a very large movement if allowed,” say government sources. In fact, the estimates coincide with this idea and the trips would be more numerous than in a normal week. According to RACE, 14% of Spanish drivers planned to travel to another community at Easter.

And leave Spain?

Residents in Spain, as in most European states, may travel outside the country if the destination allows it. And in these places they will have to abide by the restrictions that exist in the territory. “Those who come to Spain are governed by our same rules. For example, they will not be able to change autonomous community, as is the case with the rest of the residents. And with the Spaniards abroad, the same thing will happen, they will have to adapt to the regulations of the country to which they go ”, explain government sources. There are exceptions with some states: for example, tourism trips are not allowed between Spain and Portugal.