On December 15, Al-Ahly will participate in the Club World Cup, facing the winner of the match between Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Football Club and New Zealand’s Auckland City Club, which will be held on Tuesday, with high hopes among its fans for great performances in the major tournament, as they have been accustomed to in recent years.

Omar speaks to Sky News Arabia about the preparations Al-Ahly fans made during the past few days in order to support the team in its difficult mission, saying:

We received a call from Al-Ahly club officials since the beginning of last October, in order to coordinate the start of booking tickets for the match after they became available, and they were already distributed to all fans throughout Saudi Arabia, which witnessed a great demand for their purchases.

We expect the Jeddah Union to qualify to face Al-Ahly, so we worked to coordinate with the management of their fans’ association, and we met with them last week to find out the broad lines of support for each team in order for the scene inside the stadium to emerge in a civilized and ideal manner.

We found great interest from Al-Ahly fans in all cities of Saudi Arabia to attend the match and stay in Jeddah after the team’s victory in the first match, and an agreement was made with a tourism company to provide buses to transport them on their trip to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

We will see fans arriving in large numbers from 4 major cities in Saudi Arabia, namely Medina, Riyadh, Dammam, and Qassim, whether to watch the match and return or to stay overnight in Jeddah to attend the rest of the matches.

The spokesman for the Al-Ahly Club Fans Association in Saudi Arabia notes that the audience is preparing a different and dazzling “TIFO” (audience show in the stands) in order to display it inside the stands during the team’s participation in the Club World Cup, noting that they are waiting in the coming days for approval from the International Federation of Football Associations. Foot…

Omar continues to Sky News Arabia: “The International Federation of Association Football sometimes refuses to allow fans to enter the stands, but we feel optimistic after allowing the Jeddah Football Association fans hours ago to appear in a distinctive way on the field against Auckland City.”

Omar adds: “We have a desire to ignite the stands with our loud chants, which we will be keen on from the first moment of the match until the final whistle from the referee, all of which will instill enthusiasm in the hearts of the players to give their best.”

The spokesman for the Al-Ahly Club Fans Association in Saudi Arabia says: “We expect a high percentage of (Al-Ahly families) to attend the stands, and it is a good opportunity to plant love for the club in the hearts of young people through special chants in the stands of the Third North associated with the Red Devils.”

Omar believes that Al-Ahly has tremendous chances of passing the first match despite the unsatisfactory results in the recent period, pointing to his extensive experience in the Club World Cup and the players’ desire to show their abilities in front of adults.

The Egyptian team has a long history in the Club World Cup, as it appears for the ninth time in the tournament since its first participation in 2005 in Japan. It also succeeded during its participation in winning the bronze medal 3 times, most recently in 2021 under the leadership of South African Pitso Mosimane.

Omar continues: “We have players at the highest level, and we expect many names to shine, such as Hussein Al-Shahat, Kahraba, and Emam Ashour, as well as defender Mohamed Abdel Moneim, and our veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.”

The spokesman for the Al-Ahly Club Fans Association in Saudi Arabia said at the conclusion of his statements: “We are optimistic that Al-Ahly will reach the furthest point in the tournament, and we hope to see them on the podium again, so we have booked tickets for the final match.”