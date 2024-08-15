Decide to travel alone It is an experience that some people look forward to, as it allows them to explore the world at their own pace, following only their interests and desires. A solo trip allows you to enjoy moments of personal reflection and can be incredibly rewarding. However, to be ready to live a pleasant and safe experience, it is good be prepared not only on the ideal destinations to visit, but also on how to organize yourself.

Traveling alone: ​​what to know where to go

One of the most important things to know when traveling alone is to organize yourself in such a way that have the trip plannedwith a clear itinerary, accommodations already booked and tickets already bought for the activities you want to do: this way you don’t risk being stuck in the middle of the street in an unknown city and at the same time you can skip long hours of queues. Obviously this It doesn’t mean giving up flexibilitysince plans can always change.

Another aspect to take into consideration when travelling alone is the fact that you have to always keep in touch with friends and family, so that you can constantly update them on your movements and make sure you always have access to a Wi-Fi network and a local SIM card. This way, in case of any problem, you will be able to contact someone for emergencies.

When you find yourself in a place you don’t know, you have to try to don’t appear too “touristy”for example, avoiding walking around with a map in your hand, having valuables on you or appearing too lost: in fact, pickpockets and criminals target people who are not familiar with the place in order to be able to deceive them much more easily.

One advantage of traveling alone is the ability to be able to immerse yourself completely in the local culturetalking to locals, trying the typical cuisine and participating in different really interesting cultural events, so that you can create meaningful connections and enrich your experience. For this very reason the destination that you decide to reach becomes fundamental to be able to enjoy a safe and fun trip and there are three destinations in particular in 2024 that you can visit if you decide to travel alone.

But before these is Kyoto in Japana place where tradition and modernity intersect as you can see and visit various temples, shrines and zen places, as well as much more modern buildings. Kyoto is also known for its calm and safe atmosphereand this makes it a perfect city to visit if you decide to travel alone.

Another place to visit Reykjavik in Icelandthe northernmost capital in the world is one of the safest and most welcoming destinations: a city with breathtaking nature with volcanoes, geysers, waterfalls and hot springs, it is perfect for anyone who loves spend a lot of time outdoors. The city is also extremely rich in culture and art and has a very welcoming community.

Finally, another great destination for those who decide to travel alone is Port or a city on the north-west coast of the Portugal. Porto is able to offer a truly relaxing and authentic experience, as it is a fairly small city, easy to explore on foot and the people are known for their hospitality: for sure, walking along the banks of the Douro River and visiting the wine cellars are experiences not to be missed.