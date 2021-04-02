Traveling A year-long silence at a favorite destination for Finns in Phuket has also plagued Finnish companies on the island – Diving Entrepreneur: “There have been ten customers during the year”

Patong, Karon and Kata, the worst affected tourist destinations in Finland, Phuket, are now largely quiet.

Clock 23 Friday night, when Patong’s beach and party streets in Thailand are normally crowded, the streets are mostly dark.

Patong, Karon and Kata are the tourist centers of Finland’s favorite island of Phuket, which are perhaps more familiar to many Finnish tourists than any other place in Thailand.

Usually during November – March, these areas swarm like an anthill. Now they are all quiet. It’s been a year.

The almost complete disappearance of tourists has put many areas of tourism in Thailand in a difficult situation. Like local entrepreneurs, the business of many Finns living in the country has run into difficulties.

Harri Haatainen, who has lived in Phuket for decades, said the customers of his restaurant and inn have almost completely disappeared.­

Having lived in Phuket for over 30 years Harri Haatainen the restaurant-inn Tuna Resort has almost completely lost customers.

“The number of customers has decreased by 99 percent,” Haatainen says.

In the middle of the interview, a taxi stops in the yard and a long-haired Thai man with a backpack steps out. He will greet Haata. The man checks in, pays, and walks away toward the room.

“She has a Finnish girlfriend.”

Few customers come to many places through contacts.

Although not in the top three, tourism is one of Thailand’s largest sectors of GDP. Alone, it is less than ten percent of the country’s GDP, but with its indirect effects, its share rises to more than twenty percent.

The majority of Thais have opposed the opening of borders in opinion polls. In only a few counties is the nation in favor of opening borders.

Phuket is one of these areas, which is understandable. The economic impact of tourism is most significant in a few counties, most of which are located in the southern coastal and archipelago areas of Thailand.

In Phuket, the importance of tourism is even greater than in most other tourist areas. There, many entrepreneurs are in the same situation as Haatainen.

Henkka Nenonen, who considers Phuket as his second home, wondered how quiet even Bangla Road, the busiest bar street on the island, was. “On behalf of the local population, I am very sad. Especially those working in tourism have been completely deprived of their livelihood. ”­

A Helsinki resident who spends a lot of time in Phuket every year Henkka Nenonen arrived in Thailand a month ago and traveled from two weeks of mandatory quarantine after arriving from Bangkok directly to Phuket.

“More than 90 percent of the companies living in Patong, Karon and Kata that have taken the worst attacks are likely to be caught,” Nenonen estimates.

Official the data support his view. Already in September it was estimated that more than 70 percent of all Phuket tourism businesses were closed.

The situation worsened in January when a cluster of corona infections that appeared in Samut Sakhon near Bangkok over Christmas frightened the entire country. The virus, which accompanied the illegally imported workers from Myanmar, spread, but with rapid action, Thailand was able to trace the infection chains and confine the outbreak to Samut Sakhon.

However, the damage to tourism had already occurred. Now, some media outlets have reported that in certain places, as many as 98 percent of businesses would have closed their doors.

“January saw many companies fail. That’s when many companies that had persevered and wished there was something in the spring closed down, ”says the owner of the diving company Into Dive Center. Anna Pesonen.

Pesonen has closely monitored the situation of diving companies. His own company is still in operation, but instead of the normal five employees, only Pesonen himself has been working for a year now.

“In January, many closed the doors and the equipment for sale.”

Anna Pesonen, the owner and diving teacher of the diving company Into Diving Center, does other work online when there are very few customers.­

Some dive centers have been able to continue with customers from other parts of Thailand, such as Bangkok. Pesonen keeps his company open, but at the same time works through the internet. In the past, he has not had to do anything other than diving outside the season.

“There have been enough customers even in the off-season. Now there have been ten customers during the year. ”

April at the beginning, the length of mandatory hotel quarantine was reduced from two weeks to ten days throughout Thailand. In July, the entire big island of Phuket is scheduled to be turned into a quarantine bubble, eliminating the need for quarantine at the hotel.

Both Haatainen and Pesonen believe that no dramatic increase in tourist volumes is expected in the near future, despite the changes.

“There will be no package tourists, but true believers will come,” Haatainen says.

Patong Beach is usually the busiest on the island of Phuket. Now it has been like a desert beach for a year.­

Both entrepreneurs think that crying doesn’t help.

“The situation can be exploited. We are also looking for new dive sites. There is no ice here, ”says Pesonen.

According to Haatainen, Perithian thinking has clearly emerged in the country during the Korona period: that this is the case, nothing can be done. As after the tsunami, you just have to go ahead.

“We have no worries. The mask is kept even if not needed. But he doesn’t eat anyone either, ”says Haatainen.

Haatainen mentions that a new attempt is seen everywhere.

“For example, my daughters opened a cafe at that intersection, Slow Bar.”

Haatainen’s Thai-Finnish daughters have graduated from university and work part-time for King Power. On weekends, they work at two weekend markets.

“One sells earrings, the other cacti. You don’t believe how many cacti we have in the yard when the daughters do business. ”